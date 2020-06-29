NSAA moving ahead with winter bowling season; LPS schools will not offer bowling in 2020-21

The Nebraska School Activities Association board of directors took a wait-and-see attitude Monday about when to start boys and girls bowling as a sanctioned NSAA sport.
At its June meeting in Lincoln, the board decided to keep pursuing an inaugural 2020-21 winter season for bowling, at least for now, despite some schools requesting the organization hold off a year because of the financial impact and general uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NSAA Representative Assembly approved the addition of bowling at its annual meeting in May. So far, 31 schools have registered to have bowling teams this upcoming season, according to Dan Masters, the NSAA assistant director in charge of the sport.
Another 39 schools have expressed a strong interest in participating this coming winter. Schools have until Sept. 1 to register, so any final board decision about the 2020-21 bowling season may not be made until the September meeting.
Lincoln Public Schools director of athletics and NSAA board member Kathi Wieskamp said the six LPS schools will not be offering bowling as an NSAA sanctioned sport for their students in the upcoming school year.
“We know we have kids who are interested, but those are some things (the budget and COVID-19) that forced the (school) board to decide to wait, study it and see where we’re at toward the end of the school year,” Wieskamp said.
The benchmark for establishing a state championship postseason for Unified Bowling was 40 schools, a number that should be easily surpassed in Year 1. Masters and his bowling committee continue to work to set up the parameters of what the regular season might look like as well as a framework for postseason competition.
But because of the uncertainty, an option may be a regular season but no state championship.
“I think there’s a large contingent of schools that are hoping to see a season in some duration next year,” Masters said. “The bigger question is whether you have a postseason and what that looks like.”
