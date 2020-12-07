 Skip to main content
North Bend Central wins state unified bowling championship
North Bend Central wins state unified bowling championship

Top-seeded North Bend Central won its first unified state bowling championship Monday at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.

The Tigers defeated third-seeded Norfolk 3-1 in the best-of-five final.

North Bend Central opened the day with a 3-0 win against Omaha Bryan and a 3-2 victory against York in the semifinals.

Norfolk reached the final with wins against Millard West (3-1) and second-seeded Northwest (3-0).

