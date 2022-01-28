 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

High school district bowling assignments

  • 0
Bowling logo

Bowling

DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS

A-1 at Chops Bowl in Omaha (Tuesday): Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Creighton Prep, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha South.

A-2 at Papio Bowl (Wednesday): Millard North, Millard South, Omaha Burke, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.

A-3 at Sun Valley Lanes (Monday): Fremont, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, Millard West, Seward, Waverly.

A-4 at Kings Lanes in Plainview (Tuesday): Hartington-Newcastle, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/LHF, Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast, Plainview, Thurston-Cuming County, Wayne.

A-5 at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus (Wednesday): Boone Central, Columbus, Columbus Lakeview, Grand Island, McCool Junction, Northwest.

A-6 at Pastime Lanes in Hastings (Tuesday): Arapahoe, Hastings, Lexington, Ogallala, Southern Valley, Superior.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News