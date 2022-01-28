High school district bowling assignments

Bowling
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
A-1 at Chops Bowl in Omaha (Tuesday): Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Creighton Prep, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha South.
A-2 at Papio Bowl (Wednesday): Millard North, Millard South, Omaha Burke, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
A-3 at Sun Valley Lanes (Monday): Fremont, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, Millard West, Seward, Waverly.
A-4 at Kings Lanes in Plainview (Tuesday): Hartington-Newcastle, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/LHF, Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast, Plainview, Thurston-Cuming County, Wayne.
A-5 at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus (Wednesday): Boone Central, Columbus, Columbus Lakeview, Grand Island, McCool Junction, Northwest.
A-6 at Pastime Lanes in Hastings (Tuesday): Arapahoe, Hastings, Lexington, Ogallala, Southern Valley, Superior.