Kaden Kuusela helped Grand Island to a second straight Class A boys team bowling title on Monday. By Wednesday, Kuusela was lifting his own trophy as the individual champion.

Kuusela controlled the field as Class A's top seed Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes, bowling three consecutive 400 series in championship bracket play, including a 484-427 victory over Bellevue West's Nathaniel Centineo in the title match.

"It's probably the best week ever," Kuusela said. "I had to go one last time for my boys. We fought, we fought really hard; and in the end, GISH on top."

Kuusela missed the top-eight field last year by 11 pins, which added fuel to his fire.

"It drove me a lot this year," Kuusela said. "I worked my butt off in practice just to get to this moment."

With a 268 in Game 1 of the two-game series against Centineo, Kuusela had to just step back, breathe and bowl like he knows how to.

"I would have loved to shot 300 first game," Kuusela said. "My nerves would have been through the roof and I would have been to shaky. I had to take a quick sigh of relief and say, 'OK, we've got this.'"

Kuusela's 484 two-game series is a boys state championship high and his 497 two-game series in 2021-22 ranks seventh among the boys all-time charts.

The Islanders had three bowlers qualify for singles play, with Brayden Lee joining Kuusela in the final eight. Austin Sinsel also made the field, but did not advance out of qualifying.

"I don't know what to think right now," Grand Island head coach Paul Lee said. "I'm just so happy for the boys. All of them did an amazing job all year, and you can't cap off a season any better that that. … Kaden was amazing today.

"Kaden bowled an exceptional year all year long. It's nice to have a kid like that, has such drive that he has and motivation. I'm just so happy for him. He filled frames when he had to. Of course he put up a big number in that first game shooting a 268, and then he just took care of business and put pressure on the opponent.

Kuusela is the third consecutive singles champion from the Heartland Athletic Conference. Fremont's Cole Macaluso won the inaugural trophy in 2021 and Columbus' Ryland Prokopec shocked the field as the eight seed in 2022.

McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen captured the boys Class B Singles title with a kiss of the seven pin, converting a spare in the 10th frame and just needed a mark on his final ball to defeat Lexington's Morgan Bailey.

Hansen, Class B's top seed after Wednesday's qualifying, defeated Bailey 383-377.

"I knew I needed that to take the win, so that was probably one of scariest spares of my life," Hansen said."

Hansen added a 490-404 semifinal victory over York's Schuyler Handy and an opening round 418-357 win over Lexington's Chayse Nelson.