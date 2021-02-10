Girls state bowling results, 2/10

Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
At Sun Valley Lanes
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
First round
Wayne def. Bellevue West, 3-0
Lexington def. Millard West, 3-1
Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Pius X 3-1
Seward def. Columbus, 3-0
Second round
Wayne def. Lexington, 3-0
Papillion-La Vista South def. Columbus 3-2
Semifinals
Wayne def. Papillion-La Vista South 3-0
Consolation bracket
Millard West def. x-Bellevue West, 3-2
Seward def. x-Lincoln Pius X, 3-0
Millard West def. x-Columbus, 3-2
Seward def. x-Lexington, 3-0
Millard West def. x-Seward 3-2
Semifinal: Millard West def. x-Papillion-La Vista South 3-0