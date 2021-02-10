 Skip to main content
Girls state bowling results, 2/10
agate

Girls state bowling results, 2/10

Girls state bowling, 2.10

Millard West's Kaitlyn Dickmeyer bowls during state championships Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

At Sun Valley Lanes

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS

First round

Wayne def. Bellevue West, 3-0

Lexington def. Millard West, 3-1

Papillion-La Vista South def. Lincoln Pius X 3-1

Seward def. Columbus, 3-0 

Second round

Wayne def. Lexington, 3-0

Papillion-La Vista South def. Columbus 3-2

Semifinals

Wayne def. Papillion-La Vista South 3-0

Consolation bracket 

Millard West def. x-Bellevue West, 3-2

Seward def. x-Lincoln Pius X, 3-0

Millard West def. x-Columbus, 3-2

Seward def. x-Lexington, 3-0

Millard West def. x-Seward 3-2

Semifinal: Millard West def. x-Papillion-La Vista South 3-0

Championship 

Wayne def. Millard West, 3-0

