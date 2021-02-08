Fremont's Macaluso, Columbus' Henderson make history, become the first high school bowling champions

A co-worker told Cole Macaluso to make left-handers everywhere proud Monday.

"Represent the left side, so I did my best," the Fremont senior said.

Macaluso was a happy southpaw by the completion of the first NSAA state high school bowling individual championships at Sun Valley Lanes. He rallied from down 16 pins after the first 10 frames to beat Millard North senior Adam Gollhofer 396-363 in the final.

Macaluso, who bowls about a 225 average, recorded a 228 in the game.

It was a tweak that helped Macaluso find a rhythm over the final 10 frames.

After the first game against Gollhofer, "I was thinking of a ball change to the Purple Hammer," Macaluso said. "The ball motion was too late with the black one, so I decided to ball change, and then since I knew I needed a big game, (I needed) to strike a lot."

Sure enough, the strikes followed. The senior rolled seven of them, including four in a row, in the second game to become the first boys state high school champion.