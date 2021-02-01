District champions crowned as high school bowling hits a signature strike this week

Kayleigh McKenzie has been bowling since she was 7 years old.
On Monday, the Fremont freshman accomplished what she called her greatest achievement in the sport: A district championship.
But there was something a little more distinctive about this medal.
McKenzie and Seward's Dane Conner were crowned A-3 champions at Sun Valley Lanes during the first season of bowling being an NSAA-sanctioned sport.
"I came out here and didn't think I'd have a chance at all, because for the girls, there's some good competition," McKenzie said. "It feels good that I was a part of (the first one)."
McKenzie and Conner were individual champions, the Seward girls and Fremont boys won the team championships and bowlers from around the state are able to celebrate a signature strike for the sport.
"For those of us who have been in it for a while, this is a culmination of 15 years of really hard work trying to get it sanctioned," said Lincoln Pius X coach Larry Putney, who was among those, which included Sun Valley Lanes owner John Losito, pushing the sport to land on an NSAA shelf. "To finally get to this point and see kids get recognized and participate for their school, we're going to have a state championship (and) I couldn't be more excited."
Prior to this school year, bowlers had an outlet to play the sport, but it was restricted to outside-of school clubs who hold seasons in the spring.
Outside of the club finals being televised on NET, the sport had little exposure at the high school age level. But that changed last April when the NSAA got the 31 necessary votes to eclipse the 60% needed for bowling to be sanctioned.
"We were pretty excited that it would be sanctioned this year after the few years being just club," Dane Conner said. "It feels pretty good to know that it's the same qualification as basketball and football."
McKenzie said the club and high school seasons feel about the same, though there is more competition at the high school level.
"I like close games more than where you know if you're going to win or lose, because it has you on your toes," she said.
Having high school bowling under the NSAA umbrella also has other positive effects. For starters, teams take vans or buses to events (Seward brought the bus to Sun Valley Lanes) as opposed to driving on their own for club tournaments.
There are pep rallies to celebrate success and there is more recognition within the schools.
"When they were in club, nobody really knew about it," said Putney, who coaches the Pius X club teams, too. "The teachers didn't know about it, the athletic directors didn't know about. It was really separated from any sort of recognition maybe within the school.
"Now all the teachers know because they're (the bowlers) getting out early to go to events, the ADs are helping prepare for them, the other teachers around the school are saying, 'Hey, great job the other day!' It's a completely different level of engagement for the kids."
The NSAA quickly got a season in place, less than one year after the vote. Seward coach Steve Conner called the first year of high school bowling a successful one.
"It's a little rough this first year (with scoring), but we're still working out some of the details, but I think a lot of these kids are just happy to be recognized as a true sport, as athletes," Coach Conner said. "That's a big step."
Twenty-eight teams boys teams and 28 girls teams are competing over six district sites this week. Pius X is the only Lincoln school competing this year. There are nine Metro Conference schools on the high school lanes this year.
Monday's four-school A-3 district included the state's top three boys teams — Fremont, Lincoln Pius X and Seward — in terms of wild-card points. All three teams — Fremont clinched with Monday's team title and Pius X and Seward via wild-card points — will seek the top prize at next week's three-day state event, which starts Feb. 8 at Sun Valley Lanes.
For Dane Conner, he wants to win a state title, "pretty badly, because we didn't make it to state (club) last year, so it's a new opportunity for us."
According to the NSAA, around 900 bowlers competed at the club level in 2018 in Nebraska. Bowling coaches expect the sport to grow more now that it is in a bigger spotlight.
"This was absolutely the best thing for bowling in the state, because now kids will look at what they can do in high school and what are their options, and they're going to have another option that they wouldn't otherwise have had, and that's going to grow not only the sport for the school, but it's going to grow the sport of bowling, as well," Putney said.
