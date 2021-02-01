District champions crowned as high school bowling hits a signature strike this week

Outside of the club finals being televised on NET, the sport had little exposure at the high school age level. But that changed last April when the NSAA got the 31 necessary votes to eclipse the 60% needed for bowling to be sanctioned.

"We were pretty excited that it would be sanctioned this year after the few years being just club," Dane Conner said. "It feels pretty good to know that it's the same qualification as basketball and football."

McKenzie said the club and high school seasons feel about the same, though there is more competition at the high school level.

"I like close games more than where you know if you're going to win or lose, because it has you on your toes," she said.

Having high school bowling under the NSAA umbrella also has other positive effects. For starters, teams take vans or buses to events (Seward brought the bus to Sun Valley Lanes) as opposed to driving on their own for club tournaments.

There are pep rallies to celebrate success and there is more recognition within the schools.