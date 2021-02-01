 Skip to main content
District bowling results, 2/1
District bowling results, 2/1

  • Updated
DISTRICT RESULTS

A-3 AT SUN VALLEY LANES

BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 3,750, Lincoln Pius X 3,689, Seward 3,653, Gretna 2,665.

BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: Conner, Seward, 630; Drozd, Pius X, 617; Gengler, Pius X, 601; Wehrs, Seward, 601; McKenzie, Fremont, 568; Stinemates, Fremont, 564; Macaluso, Fremont, 554.

A-6 AT LEXINGTON

BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lexington 2,664, Ogallala 2,354, Southern Valley 2,152, Arapahoe 1271.

BOYS INDIVIDUAL MEDALIST: Garcia, Lexington, 457.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lexington 2,656, Ogallala 2,163, Arapahoe 2,151, Southern Valley 2,010.

GIRLS INDVIDUAL MEDALIST: Harbison, Lexington, 441.

