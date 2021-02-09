Boys state bowling results, 2/9

Lincoln Journal Star
Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
At Sun Valley Lanes
BOYS
Team results
First round
Fremont def. Lexington, 3-1
Millard North def. Wayne, 3-2
Seward def. Bellevue West, 3-1
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 3-2
Second round
Fremont def. Millard North, 3-0
Seward def. Lincoln Pius X, 3-0
Semifinals
Seward def. Fremont, 3-0
Consolation bracket
Wayne def. x-Lexington, 3-0
Bellevue West def. x-Columbus, 3-0
Lincoln Pius X def. x-Wayne, 3-1
Bellevue West def. x-Millard North, 3-0
Bellevue West def. x-Lincoln Pius X, 3-2
Semifinal: Fremont def. x-Bellevue West, 3-0
Championship
Fremont def. Seward, 3-1
Fremont def. Seward, 3-0
