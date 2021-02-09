 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys state bowling results, 2/9
View Comments
agate

Boys state bowling results, 2/9

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
State Bowling, 2.9

Seward's Dane Conner bowls during the state bowling championships Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

At Sun Valley Lanes

BOYS

Team results

First round

Fremont def. Lexington, 3-1

Millard North def. Wayne, 3-2

Seward def. Bellevue West, 3-1

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 3-2

Second round

Fremont def. Millard North, 3-0

Seward def. Lincoln Pius X, 3-0

Semifinals 

Seward def. Fremont, 3-0

Consolation bracket

Wayne def. x-Lexington, 3-0

Bellevue West def. x-Columbus, 3-0

Lincoln Pius X def. x-Wayne, 3-1

Bellevue West def. x-Millard North, 3-0

Bellevue West def. x-Lincoln Pius X, 3-2

Semifinal: Fremont def. x-Bellevue West, 3-0

Championship

Fremont def. Seward, 3-1

Fremont def. Seward, 3-0

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Breaking down the action from Semifinal Friday and looking ahead to the finals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News