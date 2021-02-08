Boys and girls state bowling results, 2/8

Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Sun Valley Lanes
BOYS
First-round results: Cole Macaluso, Fremont, def. Calvin Starzl, Wayne, 491-324; Dane Conner, Seward, def. Camden McKenzie, Fremont, 460-366; Ty Wehrs, Seward, def. Andrew Beck, Columbus, 397-316; Adam Gollhofer, Millard South, def. Nathaniel Centineo, Bellevue West, 393-302.
Semifinal results: Macaluso, Fremont, def. Conner, Seward, 473-415; Gollhofer, Millard North, def. Wehrs, Seward, 385.
Championship: Macaluso, Fremont, def. Gollhofer, Millard North, 396-363.
GIRLS
First-round results: Madison Henderson, Columbus, def. Hayleigh Johnson, Fremont, 364-306; Emily Merten, Millard North, def. Daisy Gomez, Lexington, 342-306; Claire Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Millard West, 360-300; Jamie Janke, Wayne, def. Taya Berry, Lexington, 403-249.
Semifinal results: Henderson, Columbus, def. Merten, Millard North, 352-340; Janke, Wayne, def. Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, 427-401.
Championship: Henderson, Columbus, def. Janke, Wayne, 342-310.