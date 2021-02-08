 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys and girls state bowling results, 2/8
View Comments
agate

Boys and girls state bowling results, 2/8

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Bowling logo

Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Sun Valley Lanes

BOYS

First-round results: Cole Macaluso, Fremont, def. Calvin Starzl, Wayne, 491-324; Dane Conner, Seward, def. Camden McKenzie, Fremont, 460-366; Ty Wehrs, Seward, def. Andrew Beck, Columbus, 397-316; Adam Gollhofer, Millard South, def. Nathaniel Centineo, Bellevue West, 393-302.

Semifinal results: Macaluso, Fremont, def. Conner, Seward, 473-415; Gollhofer, Millard North, def. Wehrs, Seward, 385.

Championship: Macaluso, Fremont, def. Gollhofer, Millard North, 396-363.

GIRLS

First-round results: Madison Henderson, Columbus, def. Hayleigh Johnson, Fremont, 364-306; Emily Merten, Millard North, def. Daisy Gomez, Lexington, 342-306; Claire Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, def. Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Millard West, 360-300; Jamie Janke, Wayne, def. Taya Berry, Lexington, 403-249.

Semifinal results: Henderson, Columbus, def. Merten, Millard North, 352-340; Janke, Wayne, def. Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, 427-401.

Championship: Henderson, Columbus, def. Janke, Wayne, 342-310.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Check out Scott Frost's full post-National Signing Day news conference

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Breaking down the action from Semifinal Friday and looking ahead to the finals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News