You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bowling becomes NSAA sanctioned sport; girls wrestling coming in as an emerging sport
View Comments

Bowling becomes NSAA sanctioned sport; girls wrestling coming in as an emerging sport

{{featured_button_text}}
NSAA logo

Boys and girls bowling will be a sanctioned Nebraska School Activities Association sport next year while girls wrestling will become an emerging sport next winter.

After bowling failed to reach the 60 percent plateau for approval the past two years, the NSAA’s Representative Assembly at its annual meeting Thursday voted 31-20 to add it as a winter sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.

Girls wrestling was passed as an emerging sport by the NSAA board of directors 7-1 earlier Thursday before the Representative Assembly meeting. But the vote to add girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport by the Representative Assembly was 28-23, three votes short of passing.

With girls wrestling designated an emerging sport, the NSAA will not sponsor a state championship, but it can add a state tournament at any time during the three-year emerging sport process if there’s enough interest. It also gives flexibility to allow girls to wrestle boys at meets when there are no other girls to compete against.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News