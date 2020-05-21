Bowling becomes NSAA sanctioned sport; girls wrestling coming in as an emerging sport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys and girls bowling will be a sanctioned Nebraska School Activities Association sport next year while girls wrestling will become an emerging sport next winter.

After bowling failed to reach the 60 percent plateau for approval the past two years, the NSAA’s Representative Assembly at its annual meeting Thursday voted 31-20 to add it as a winter sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.

Girls wrestling was passed as an emerging sport by the NSAA board of directors 7-1 earlier Thursday before the Representative Assembly meeting. But the vote to add girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport by the Representative Assembly was 28-23, three votes short of passing.

With girls wrestling designated an emerging sport, the NSAA will not sponsor a state championship, but it can add a state tournament at any time during the three-year emerging sport process if there’s enough interest. It also gives flexibility to allow girls to wrestle boys at meets when there are no other girls to compete against.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.