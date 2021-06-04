Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls bowling nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the bowling finalists.
The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.
Boys bowling
Dane Conner
School: Seward | Year: Junior
Conner was among the top bowlers in the state throughout the winter. He won the A-3 district championship with a 630, and reached the semifinal round of the state tournament at Sun Valley Lanes. He also helped Seward to a state runner-up finish.
Andrew Drozd
School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior
Drozd recorded a 617 to finish in second place at the A-3 district meet before notching the 18th-best score (682) during the qualifying round of the state tournament. Drozd helped lead the Thunderbolts to a runner-up finish at districts.
Ty Wehrs
School: Seward | Year: Senior
Wehrs helped lead Seward to a state runner-up finish at Sun Valley Lanes. He averaged a 195.0 during bracket play at state and finished in fourth place. Wehrs also played golf, finishing second at the Class B tournament.
Girls bowling
Olivia Benes
School: Seward | Year: Senior
Benes was among the Bluejays’ top bowlers. Her best two-game series score was 371 and her high individual score was 203. She placed fourth at the A-3 district meet and was the Bluejays’ top finisher (16th) at the state tournament.
Eve Brumm
School: Seward | Year: Sophomore
Brumm bowled a 431 to finish in seventh place at the A-3 district tournament. She bowled a 589 at the state tournament to place 19th in the qualifying round.
Sky Brumm
School: Seward | Year: Senior
Brumm’s top three-game series score was a 523 and her high individual game was a 215. She finished in second place in the A-3 district meet in helping lead the Bluejays to the team title, and was 31st in individual qualifying at state.