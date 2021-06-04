Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys and girls bowling nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the bowling finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Boys bowling

Dane Conner

School: Seward | Year: Junior

Conner was among the top bowlers in the state throughout the winter. He won the A-3 district championship with a 630, and reached the semifinal round of the state tournament at Sun Valley Lanes. He also helped Seward to a state runner-up finish.

Andrew Drozd

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

Drozd recorded a 617 to finish in second place at the A-3 district meet before notching the 18th-best score (682) during the qualifying round of the state tournament. Drozd helped lead the Thunderbolts to a runner-up finish at districts.

Ty Wehrs