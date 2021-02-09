A roar for the Tigers: Fremont claims first-ever boys bowling state title

Fremont's Camden McKenzie let out a roar Tuesday as all 10 pins fell on lane 25 of his first-ball 10th frame at Sun Valley Lanes.

McKenzie's strike solidified the win for the Tigers in the game, which they won 190-160, and in the final match, 3-0, over Seward in the boys bowling state championship.

It is the first high school NSAA-sanctioned bowling state title for any school.

"I knew going in that a nine-spare (or) strike would have done it," McKenzie said. "I just told myself, 'Throw a great shot,' and that's exactly what I did. I went up and threw a great shot. All my nerves left my body at that point when I saw a solid 10 (pins) go down."

The Tigers' path to the championship was not as straight and narrow as their throws in the title match after losing to Seward 3-0 in the semifinals. The Bluejays, who finished as runners-up, were the only team to defeat top-seeded Fremont all season.

Seward and Fremont split two regular-season matchups, bringing a showdown Tuesday with the Tigers beating the Bluejays in two out of three matches. Fremont, which earned another shot at Seward by defeating Bellevue West, had to beat the Bluejays twice to take the title. The Tigers forced a second championship match by defeating Seward 3-1.