Behind four titles, Lincoln East wins Class A NSAA cup; Southwest finishes third

When the Nebraska School Activities Association put on a championship event in 2021-22, the Spartans were often on the guest list.

Lincoln East finished either first or second in eight sports to win the NSAA Cup, which recognizes the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs.

The NSAA's point system awards 50 points for a first-place finish in a championship event, 45 for runner-up, and so on through eight teams.

Lincoln East finished with 782.5 total points (487.5 boys, 405 girls) to win the all-school crown over Omaha Westside (712.5).

The Spartans' first-place finishes: girls cross country, boys tennis, girls tennis and boys golf.

Lincoln Southwest had the top score in the Class A girls division, netting 500 points behind title wins in girls golf, softball, swimming and track.

The Silver Hawks (637.5 points) finished third in the all-school division behind East and Omaha Westside. The rest of the list: Gretna (515), Elkhorn South (502.5), Fremont (502.5), Millard North (490), Millard South (412.5), Millard West (405) and Lincoln Southeast (380).

Lincoln Lutheran, the Class C volleyball champions, were fourth in the Class C all-school standings, topped by Grand Island Central Catholic.

The other all-school division winners were Omaha Skutt in Class B and North Platte St. Patrick's in Class D.

