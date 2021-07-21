‘We’re kind of putting Nebraska on the map’: Nebraska Supreme AAU hoops team 16th-ranked nationally

Representing Lincoln on the team are Sam Hastreiter (Lincoln Pius X), Kwat Abdelkarim (Lincoln North Star) and Ben Hunzeker (Lincoln Southwest). While Hastreiter hasn’t quite been the team’s go-to scorer, it’s been a summer of growth in terms of rebounding and simply being a team player. And as long as the team keeps picking up wins, that’s good enough for him.

“Everyone just tries to help in ways that they can and just play their own game,” Hastreiter said. “I think that us understanding as a team is what’s giving us success; a lot of the games are really balanced, no one’s trying to get up 20 shots a game, so it’s just good team basketball.”

That style of basketball is what Reeder wants Nebraska Supreme to represent across all age divisions. With NCAA coaches in the midst of a live recruiting period, Reeder has been fielding many calls from coaches who have seen the 17U team play. What he hears most commonly is that Supreme is playing the game the right way.

“Pretty much every coach that calls me always compliments our team on how well we share the ball, that we do things the right way, that our bench is always involved or that we’re cleaning up trash after games,” Reeder said. “The compliments about how our program displays itself, no matter what happens next week, is rewarding enough.”