Watch now: The Journal Star's 2021 Prep Sports Awards show is live. Find out the winners in 26 categories
Watch now: The Journal Star's 2021 Prep Sports Awards show is live. Find out the winners in 26 categories

  • Updated
It's time to announce the winners of the Journal Star's 2021 Prep Sports Awards. 

The Journal Star recognizes the top athletes and coaches in 26 categories, including girls and boys athlete of the year. The list grew by two this year with the addition of bowling.

🎥 Watch the video here: 

🏆 Meet the nominees:

Volleyball 

Softball

Football

Boys and girls tennis

Boys and girls cross country

Boys and girls golf

Wrestling

Swimming and diving

Girls basketball

Boys basketball

Baseball

Boys and girls bowling

Boys and girls soccer

Track and field

Girls athlete of the year

Boys athlete of the year

