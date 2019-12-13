Volin's memorable birthday helps push Lutheran past rival Crusaders

Friday night was a birthday to remember for Lincoln Lutheran’s Luke Volin.

Going up against crosstown rival Lincoln Christian, the Warriors and Crusaders boys basketball teams went toe-to-toe all night long, and the game fittingly came down to the final shot. With 5.6 seconds left, Lincoln Christian inbounded the ball and passed to its leading scorer on the night, Justin Bubak.

Bubak was met by a crowd of Warriors, but it was Volin who made his mark, with a game-winning block to give Lincoln Lutheran the 54-53 win. After the game, his teammates and the Warrior student section sang him 'Happy Birthday' on the court, sealing an eventful birthday for the senior.

“It was really special, because it’s my birthday and my senior year and to go out on a win like this is awesome,” Volin said.

With Warrior fans packing the risers of a crowded gym, Lincoln Christian (2-1) started the game sloppily as it struggled to come to grips with the Warriors’ aggressive zone defense. The Crusaders shot 2-7 from the free-throw line and missed a breakaway dunk in the first quarter, which ended with the Warriors (3-1) up 17-14.

Lincoln Christian’s Bubak began to heat up in the second quarter, as his 15 first-half points powered the Crusaders to a 32-29 halftime lead.