The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands
The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

The boys basketball tournament will tip off as scheduled on Thursday morning in Lincoln, but the biggest games of the year will be open only to immediate family members.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made that recommendation Wednesday morning, following the news overnight that a Crofton High School student who attended games at the girls state tournament last weekend in Lincoln had tested positive for coronavirus.

“The reality to not include as many spectators and to limit spectators to immediate family only is to ensure and try to protect public health from the spread of the coronavirus across the state,” said Pat Lopez, interim director for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

“Cancelling a large event like this is about public health, it's about ensuring that we don't create an environment that actually makes it worse for the state of Nebraska.”

Staff and board members from the Nebraska School Activities Association began discussing logistics for staging a tournament without fans immediately following the 11 a.m. news conference involving city government and state education officials.

"We're very saddened that it can't go on (as normal)," said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, adding that he understood the recommendation from local health officials.

Immediate family members are limited to parents or guardians, siblings, grandparents and others living in the same household with a coach or player. Who qualifies will be determined by the school itself, and schools are to provide a list of family members to the NSAA.

Because tickets were sold in advance, family members on a pass list will need to purchase new tickets, officials said. Any tickets sold in advance will be refunded.

No cheerleaders, dance team members, mascots or band members will be allowed in.

Attempts will be made to provide live video from most or all games, officials said.

At the news conference, state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said education officials sought to respect all of the hard work that has gone into qualifying for the state tournament in explaining why the event wasn't canceled.

A student with underlying medical conditions who attended the Crofton-BRLD girls state tournament game at Lincoln North Star and the Hartington Cedar Catholic-Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Those in the fan sections at those games may have been exposed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

