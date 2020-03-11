The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

Immediate family members are limited to parents or guardians, siblings, grandparents and others living in the same household with a coach or player. Who qualifies will be determined by the school itself, and schools are to provide a list of family members to the NSAA.

Because tickets were sold in advance, family members on a pass list will need to purchase new tickets, officials said. Any tickets sold in advance will be refunded.

No cheerleaders, dance team members, mascots or band members will be allowed in.

Attempts will be made to provide live video from most or all games, officials said.

At the news conference, state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said education officials sought to respect all of the hard work that has gone into qualifying for the state tournament in explaining why the event wasn't canceled.

A student with underlying medical conditions who attended the Crofton-BRLD girls state tournament game at Lincoln North Star and the Hartington Cedar Catholic-Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Those in the fan sections at those games may have been exposed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.