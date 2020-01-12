The MUDECAS Tournament is this week in Beatrice. Here's a look at the brackets.

Here's a look at the brackets for the MUDECAS Tournament, which starts this week in Beatrice.
BOYS
A DIVISION
At Beatrice City Auditorium
Tuesday's games
Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 p.m.
Falls City SH vs. Johnson Co. Central, 5 p.m.
Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock, 6:30 p.m.
Freeman vs. Palmyra, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
Parkview Christian/Johnson-Brock winner vs. Freeman/Palmyra winner, 6:30 p.m.
Tri County/BDS winner vs. Falls City SH/Johnson Co. Central winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
Parkview Christian/Johnson-Brock loser vs. Freeman/Palmyra loser, 11:45 a.m.
Tri County/BDS loser vs. Falls City SH/Johnson Co. Central loser, 1:15 p.m.
Third place, 4:15 p.m.
First place, 7:30 p.m.
B DIVISION
Tuesday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Pawnee City vs. HTRS, 3:30 p.m.
Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston, 5 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Meridian, 6:30 p.m.
Sterling vs. Southern, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Exeter-Milligan/Meridian winner vs. Sterling/Southern winner, 6:30 p.m.
Pawnee City/HTRS winner vs. Diller-Odell/Lewiston winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Exeter-Milligan/Meridian loser vs. Sterling/Southern loser, 11:45 a.m.
Pawnee City/HTRS loser vs. Diller-Odell/Lewiston loser, 1:15 p.m.
At Beatrice City Auditorium
Third place, 2:45 p.m.
First place, 5:45 p.m.
GIRLS
A DIVISION
Monday's games
At Beatrice City Auditorium
BDS vs. Meridian, 3:30 p.m.
Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, 5 p.m.
Falls City SH vs. Freeman, 6:30 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Beatrice City Auditorium
BDS/Meridian winner vs. Sterling/Johnson-Brock winner, 3:30 p.m.
Falls City SH/Freeman winner vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell winner, 5 p.m.
Friday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
BDS/Meridian loser vs. Sterling/Johnson-Brock loser, 3:30 p.m.
Falls City SH/Freeman loser vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell loser, 5 p.m.
At Beatrice City Auditorium
Third place, 5 p.m.
First place, 8:15 p.m.
B DIVISION
Monday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 3:30 p.m.
HTRS vs. Palmyra, 5 p.m.
Southern vs. Parkview Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lewiston vs. Pawnee City, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Johnson Co. Central/Tri County winner vs. HTRS/Palmyra winner, 3:30 p.m.
Southern/Parkview Christian winner vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City winner, 5 p.m.
Friday's games
At SCC-Beatrice
Southern/Parkview Christian loser vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City loser, 3:30 p.m.
Johnson Co. Central/Tri County loser vs. HTRS/Palmyra loser, 5 p.m.
At Beatrice City Auditorium
Third place, 3:30 p.m.
First place, 6:30 p.m.
