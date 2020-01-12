The MUDECAS Tournament is this week in Beatrice. Here's a look at the brackets.
agate

MUDECAS

Sterling's Colby Thies takes the ball to the hoop during a game against Falls City Sacred Heart in the MUDECAS Tournament at the Beatrice City Auditorium last season.

 LUKE NICHOLS, Beatrice Daily Sun

Here's a look at the brackets for the MUDECAS Tournament, which starts this week in Beatrice.

BOYS

A DIVISION

At Beatrice City Auditorium

Tuesday's games

Tri County vs. BDS, 3:30 p.m.

Falls City SH vs. Johnson Co. Central, 5 p.m.

Parkview Christian vs. Johnson-Brock, 6:30 p.m.

Freeman vs. Palmyra, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

Parkview Christian/Johnson-Brock winner vs. Freeman/Palmyra winner, 6:30 p.m.

Tri County/BDS winner vs. Falls City SH/Johnson Co. Central winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

Parkview Christian/Johnson-Brock loser vs. Freeman/Palmyra loser, 11:45 a.m.

Tri County/BDS loser vs. Falls City SH/Johnson Co. Central loser, 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 4:15 p.m.

First place, 7:30 p.m.

B DIVISION

Tuesday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Pawnee City vs. HTRS, 3:30 p.m.

Diller-Odell vs. Lewiston, 5 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Meridian, 6:30 p.m.

Sterling vs. Southern, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Exeter-Milligan/Meridian winner vs. Sterling/Southern winner, 6:30 p.m.

Pawnee City/HTRS winner vs. Diller-Odell/Lewiston winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Exeter-Milligan/Meridian loser vs. Sterling/Southern loser, 11:45 a.m.

Pawnee City/HTRS loser vs. Diller-Odell/Lewiston loser, 1:15 p.m.

At Beatrice City Auditorium

Third place, 2:45 p.m.

First place, 5:45 p.m.

GIRLS

A DIVISION

Monday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

BDS vs. Meridian, 3:30 p.m.

Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, 5 p.m.

Falls City SH vs. Freeman, 6:30 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Beatrice City Auditorium

BDS/Meridian winner vs. Sterling/Johnson-Brock winner, 3:30 p.m.

Falls City SH/Freeman winner vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell winner, 5 p.m.

Friday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

BDS/Meridian loser vs. Sterling/Johnson-Brock loser, 3:30 p.m.

Falls City SH/Freeman loser vs. Exeter-Milligan/Diller-Odell loser, 5 p.m.

At Beatrice City Auditorium

Third place, 5 p.m.

First place, 8:15 p.m.

B DIVISION

Monday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Johnson Co. Central vs. Tri County, 3:30 p.m.

HTRS vs. Palmyra, 5 p.m.

Southern vs. Parkview Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Lewiston vs. Pawnee City, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Johnson Co. Central/Tri County winner vs. HTRS/Palmyra winner, 3:30 p.m.

Southern/Parkview Christian winner vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City winner, 5 p.m.

Friday's games

At SCC-Beatrice

Southern/Parkview Christian loser vs. Lewiston/Pawnee City loser, 3:30 p.m.

Johnson Co. Central/Tri County loser vs. HTRS/Palmyra loser, 5 p.m.

At Beatrice City Auditorium

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

First place, 6:30 p.m.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

