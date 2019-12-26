South Sioux City's unique and charming Mini-Dome hits half-century mark

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Jared Langel easily recalls the first time he had the chance to play basketball on the Mini-Dome court.
His fifth grade team had reached the championship of South Sioux City's booster club tournament, and championship games were played inside the dome.
After having watched his uncles and their friends play countless games on that court, Langel couldn't wait for his turn.
"It's a dream for any young athlete at South Sioux City to play there some day," said Langel, a 2005 South Sioux City graduate who played on the Mini-Dome court in high school and is now in his first year as the boys basketball coach at his alma mater.
Kids like Langel have been dreaming those dreams for a long time now.
The Mini-Dome turned 50 years old this year, and the community celebrated its unique and beloved arena earlier this month.
It's a fitting tribute to a high school gymnasium whose design has no equal in Siouxland.
Rather than the usual rectangular shape of most gyms, the Mini-Dome is round with spectators surrounding the whole court rather than being seated only on either side. Fans enter at the top and walk down into the bleachers. Dozens of banners marking state championships and other achievements hang just below the roof, a modified geodesic dome.
"It's probably one of the best facilities in the Midwest for high schools," Langel said. "It gives you a college feel when you're coaching and playing."
Maybe even better than some colleges.
Kelly Flynn, who coached Cardinal girls basketball teams to 508 wins and 11 state championships in his 27-year career, remembers the reactions he would get from college women's basketball teams who would come to the Mini-Dome to practice while they were in Sioux City playing in the NAIA national championship tournament. Many couldn't believe that it was a high school facility.
"I think it was a nicer venue than a lot of colleges," said Flynn, who now coaches girls basketball at Fremont.
When Cardinal basketball teams are rolling, the Mini-Dome can be rocking like a college arena. The South Sioux City girls have won 12 state titles, the boys three. Photos of those championship teams line the walls of the concourse that overlooks the bleachers and court. With seating available for fans behind the baskets and a large seating capacity, the Mini-Dome provided an intimidating home-court advantage, Flynn said.
"It got really loud in there, and it held more than most high school gyms," he said.
When the district was considering building a new school in the late 1960s, school board members likely never had this in mind.
Lance Swanson, the district's director of communication and the Cardinal Education Foundation, said the board hired a Kansas City architecture firm to design the new high school. Architects presented plans for the pod layout for the classrooms and a domed gymnasium, nearly identical to a school and gym they had designed in McPherson, Kansas. South Sioux City voters passed a $1.95 million bond issue in 1966, and construction of the high school and the Mini-Dome was completed at a cost of a little more than $2 million.
Swanson said he doesn't know why the architects were fond of the domed gymnasiums, or how the gym became known as the Mini-Dome.
He does know it's been a great facility for the district.
It's used daily for physical education classes. In addition to basketball, it's home to volleyball and wrestling. It's big enough for track teams to practice inside. The Mini-Dome is home to proms, school dances, an indoor marching band concert and robotics competitions. In the past, music concerts and high school graduations took place under the dome.
"You can pretty much name the activity, and at one time or another, it was held in there," Swanson said.
Of course, with the success of the school's basketball teams over the years, the Mini-Dome is best known for hoops and continues to be an inspiration for aspiring players. Prior to this year, Langel was an assistant coach of boys and girls teams at Sioux City's West High. Players on those West teams, he said, looked forward to playing in the Mini-Dome because of the big-time atmosphere inside the building.
As a proud alum, Langel shared that enthusiasm, which has only increased now that he's returned to his home gym. He feels fortunate to have played in the Dome and now have the opportunity to coach there, too.
"It's one of a kind and it's a great place," he said. "It's a very special place to play."