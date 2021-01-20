Ron Powell: NSAA should consider making Lincoln and Omaha co-hosts of this year's state basketball tournament

It’s become abundantly clear that neither Lincoln nor Omaha will be able to host the entire boys and girls state high school basketball tournaments by themselves.
Under normal conditions, not having the Devaney Center available for first-round and semifinal games, particularly on the boys side, would cripple Lincoln’s ability to put on a quality event. But throw in a pandemic that limits capacity and requires fans to social distance, and it makes playing any state tournament games in high school gyms unacceptable this year.
College volleyball, however, also limits Omaha’s ability to host the entire tournament both weekends. Omaha and Creighton both have home matches slated for Baxter Arena and Sokol Arena, respectively, during the girls state tournament. Omaha Lancers hockey puts Ralston Arena off-limits both the first and second weekends in March.
When the Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors discusses the state tournament at its January meeting Thursday, something they could consider on a one-year basis is a four-day tournament shared by the two biggest facilities in the state — CHI Health Center in Omaha and Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In the COVID-19 era, bigger is better. Spreading people out for health and safety reasons just makes sense. And with current capacity limits of 10,000 at PBA and about 13,000 at CHI, these two facilities will come close to accommodating everyone who wants to partake in person, especially the Class A boys semfinal games.
Here’s what the schedule could potentially look like:
Girls
Wednesday, March 3: Four Class A and two Class B first-round games at PBA; two Class B and four Class C-1 first-round games at CHI.
Thursday, March 4: Four Class C-2 first-round games and two Class D-2 first-round games at PBA; Four Class D-1 and two Class D-2 first-round games at CHI.
Friday, March 5: A, B, C-1 semifinals at PBA; C-2, D-1, D-2 semifinals at CHI.
Saturday, March 6: Championship games at PBA; third place at Lincoln East (as already scheduled).
Boys
Wednesday, March 10: Four Class A and two Class B first-round games at CHI; Two Class B and four Class C-1 first-round games at PBA.
Thursday, March 11: Four Class C-2 and two Class D-2 first-round games at CHI; Four Class D-1 and two Class D-2 first-round games at PBA.
Friday March 12: A, B, C-1 semifinals at CHI; C-2, D-1, D-2 semifinals at PBA.
Saturday, March 13: Championship games at CHI; third place at a Metro Conference high school on the way out of town such as Gretna or Papillion-La Vista South.
Five of the top seven Class A teams in the girls ratings are from the Heartland Athletic Conference, including No. 1 and defending state champion Lincoln Pius X. It just makes sense to have the girls A, B and C-1 semifinals and the six championships games in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A home Creighton men’s basketball game on March 6 also puts CHI out of girls state championship Saturday.
On the flip side, nine of the top 10 teams in this week’s Class A boys ratings are from the Metro Conference, so the A, B and C-1 boys semifinals and six championship games are a much better fit in Omaha.
In closing, let me make a correction to something I wrote in a March 16, 2020 article after the boys state tournament a year ago.
In the article, there was a paragraph looking ahead to the 2021 state tournament that read:
“It (referring to the state tournament) should return to the feast it’s always been for basketball fans, complete with all the fixings. Loud, enthusiastic and creative student sections, bands, dance teams and cheerleaders will once again create the atmosphere that defines Nebraska high school basketball during the second weekend in March.”
The way things are now, that’s probably not happening until 2022.
But like everything else the past 10 months — we’ll just have to wait and see.