Ron Powell: NSAA should consider making Lincoln and Omaha co-hosts of this year's state basketball tournament

Ron Powell High school sports reporter Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis. Follow Ron Powell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s become abundantly clear that neither Lincoln nor Omaha will be able to host the entire boys and girls state high school basketball tournaments by themselves.

Under normal conditions, not having the Devaney Center available for first-round and semifinal games, particularly on the boys side, would cripple Lincoln’s ability to put on a quality event. But throw in a pandemic that limits capacity and requires fans to social distance, and it makes playing any state tournament games in high school gyms unacceptable this year.

College volleyball, however, also limits Omaha’s ability to host the entire tournament both weekends. Omaha and Creighton both have home matches slated for Baxter Arena and Sokol Arena, respectively, during the girls state tournament. Omaha Lancers hockey puts Ralston Arena off-limits both the first and second weekends in March.

When the Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors discusses the state tournament at its January meeting Thursday, something they could consider on a one-year basis is a four-day tournament shared by the two biggest facilities in the state — CHI Health Center in Omaha and Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.