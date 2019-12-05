Prep glance: Rada, Hoiberg help Thunderbolt boys beat the buzzer

GICC 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49: Trailing by one with time running out, the Warriors had a few good looks but couldn't convert the go-ahead basket against Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic at No. 9 Lutheran. Tanner Lebo scored all 11 of his points for Lutheran in the second half as the team rallied from a three-point halftime deficit. "Their defense took us out of our comfort zone, and we kind of found it for a while," Lutheran coach Jason Glines said. Luke Volin led the Warriors with 12 points.