Prep glance: Rada, Hoiberg help Thunderbolt boys beat the buzzer

Kolbe Rada scored 23 points and Sam Hoiberg added 15 to help lead Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X to a 58-56 win against No. 8 Creighton Prep in boys basketball on Thursday night at Pius X High School.
Hoiberg made a putback with 3.5 seconds remaining and Creighton Prep's runner at the buzzer went in and out.
Rada scored nine points in the first quarter, and hit a pair of threes in the third quarter to spark the Bolts, who trailed by three at halftime.
Lincoln North Star 68, Bellevue East 57: The Class A No. 7 Navigators used a big third quarter on the road to overtake the Chieftains. Down 33-29 at halftime, the Gators outscored Bellevue East 17-6 in the third quarter to take a 46-39 lead. Kwat Abdelkarim led the North Star with 26 points.
Millard West 58, Lincoln Southwest 54: A 22-point third quarter helped Millard West rally at home over the Silver Hawks. Jared Bohrer led Southwest with 17 points.
Omaha Westside 65, Lincoln Northeast 61: Jadin Booth scored 28 points and Carl Brown added 18 to lead the Warriors. Booth scored 21 in the fourth quarter. Pierce Bazil led the Rockets with 24 points.
Omaha Christian 59, College View 49: Rendell Gines 23-point outburst helped Omaha Christian upend College View and Garrett Fortney's 22 points. Fortney drilled five three-pointers, including three in the first quarter. Ethan Halfhill added 11, and Carter Trumble netted 10 for College View.
GICC 50, Lincoln Lutheran 49: Trailing by one with time running out, the Warriors had a few good looks but couldn't convert the go-ahead basket against Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic at No. 9 Lutheran. Tanner Lebo scored all 11 of his points for Lutheran in the second half as the team rallied from a three-point halftime deficit. "Their defense took us out of our comfort zone, and we kind of found it for a while," Lutheran coach Jason Glines said. Luke Volin led the Warriors with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Southwest 44, Millard West 27: Sophomore forward Freddie Wallace scored a game-high 14 points and the Silver Hawks used a 16-9 run in the third quarter to pull away from the No. 10 Wildcats. Kate Dilsaver added eight points for Southwest.
North Star 68, Bellevue East 57: Kwat Abdelkarim had a game-high 26 points and Luke Juracek added 13 as the Navigators held off Bellevue East late. Josh Brown added 10 points, marking three Navigators to finish in double-digit scoring.
Omaha Westside 66, Lincoln Northeast 45: Abby Hellman (19 points) and Illinois State recruit Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (21) combined for 40 points in leading the No. 7 Warriors. McGinnis-Taylor was 8-for-9 from the field. McKenna Minter led the Rockets with 19 points, including four three-pointers.
Grand Island CC 30, Lincoln Lutheran 28: Lincoln Lutheran led almost the entire way, but the Crusaders overcame the Warriors' stifling defense in the final seconds with a buzzer-beating bucket from Katie Maser. Maser finished with 10 points, while Addi Ernstmeyer and Kayla Steinbauer led Lutheran with eight points apiece.
Bellevue East 43, Lincoln North Star 42: Bellevue East dug out of a 10-point deficit after the first quarter to top Lincoln North Star in season-opening action. Behind a balanced scoring trio of Riley Jensen (13 points), Baylee Egan (10) and Mya Skoff (7), the Chieftains pulled within three points at halftime and outscored the Navigators 11-10 in the decisive fourth to escape with the victory. Abby Krieser led Lincoln North Star with 17 points, and Hannah Allick added seven.
Lincoln High 56, Millard North 54: Kaysia Woods had 18 points as the Links edged the Mustangs. Nyayien Koang added 16 points, while Nyayongah Gony and Briuana Robinson contributed 7 apiece.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 109, Lincoln East 77: Sophomores Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek and junior Ethan Reida each won two individual events to lead the Silver Hawk boys. Palmer's night included a winning time of 1 minutes, 45.48 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle. Senior Cael Dice led the Spartans with wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 108, Lincoln East 78: Marti Walstad won the 200 individual medley (2:14.83) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.17) to lead the way for the Silver Hawks, who also got first-place finishes from Reanne Reida (50 freestyle), Peyton Prussa (diving), Bella Livingston (100 freestyle), Isabella Morales (500 freestyle) and Esme Sipp (100 backstroke). East sophomore Payton Kollmorgen won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.38.