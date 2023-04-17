Norris' Kale Fountain set the Class B career home runs record with a solo blast against Elkhorn South on Monday.

Fountain's 24th career homer came in the second inning on a line drive over the left-field wall. Fountain is now tied for the state's all-class record in career homers.

Lincoln Northeast 14, Lincoln High 3: The Rockets scored seven runs in the second inning to break the game open. Northeast hit three triples — one each from Grant Allison, Chase Blanchard and Carson Peterson.

Lincoln Pius X 9, Creighton Prep 5: Tied 5-5, the Class A contender Bolts rattled off four runs in the sixth to steal a win against No. 10 Creighton Prep. Brandon Weigel broke the tie with a bases-clearing double.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson fired a 2-under-par 70 as the city's top individual at a stacked Creighton Prep Invite. Bryson had six birdies and worked around two bogeys and one double bogey.

Creighton Prep won the event, which serves as a barometer for the state tournament, in 276 strokes. Southeast finished third with 292.

Creighton Prep 2, Papillion-La Vista South 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln East 6, Columbus 0: The Spartans scored three goals in the first half and three more after the intermission to run away with a victory.

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0: Charley Kort and MaKennah West scored to send the Silver Hawks into the Gold bracket semifinals.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gator Invite: Lincoln North Star held off Norris to win its home tournament. The Gators used wins at all four divisions, highlighted by No. 1 singles player Jeana Phan, who dropped just one game across four matches.

North Star's Abby Lottman won at No. 2 singles. No. 1 doubles team Ava and Selena Simpson also triumphed; the tandem of Brynn Person and Piper Ruhl won at No. 2 doubles.

Lincoln East 5, Lincoln Southwest 4: The Spartans narrowly edged out a win behind a three-match sweep from their doubles teams, and key wins at Nos. 3 and 5 singles.

Millard West Invite: Corinne Barber led Lincoln Southeast to a team title by winning at No. 1 singles. Also shining for the Knights was the No. 1 doubles team of Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold, which went 3-0 on the day to win.