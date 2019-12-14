'One game at a time': Omaha Central, unconcerned by the big picture, rolls past Links

A two-point loss to Omaha South in last year’s Class A state championship game has motivated the Omaha Central boys basketball team over the last nine months.
The fourth-ranked Eagles, however, are not allowing the big picture to interfere with taking care of day-to-day details — whether it be the next practice or the next game.
Central used a 15-0 run in the final 62 seconds of the first half and the first 1:12 of the third quarter to break open a close game and sprint to an 88-57 victory against Lincoln High on Saturday night at Earl Johnson Gym.
“That was our biggest motivation (in the offseason) since we fell short, but right now we’re taking it one game at a time,” said 6-foot-3 senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who led the Eagles (5-0) with 24 points.
“We still have a chip on our shoulder we need to fulfill, but right now the focus is on beating the opponent at hand, then get ready for the next one. We’re not thinking about state.”
Central’s full-court pressure defense forced 24 Lincoln High turnovers, which produced 35 points for the Eagles. The Links (0-4), however, only trailed 32-30 with just over a minute left in the first half after a driving layup by Jaxson Barber.
Barber, a 6-foot-4 senior wing, scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second quarter to keep Lincoln High within striking distance.
But Wrightsell hit back-to-back threes in a span of 17 seconds before teammate Tethloach Tut netted a 10-foot jumper with a second remaining to give Central a 40-30 halftime advantage.
Central then scored the first seven points of the second half on a three-pointer from Max Polk, a follow-up shot by Wrightsell and a steal and dunk by Tut that made it 47-30 with 6:48 remaining in the third quarter.
Tut, a 6-5 senior, finished with 14 points.
“Our guys have bought in to what we want to do,” Central coach Eric Behrens said. “We have some depth, so we want to pressure for 32 minutes, make it a high possession game and get the game up to the tempo we want to play. These guys have done a good job of doing that so far.”
For the Links, this was their third game against a ranked opponent. They lost to No. 2 Millard North on opening night and No. 7 Lincoln North Star this past Thursday.
Barber is the only player with extensive experience back this season, and Lincoln High coach Dan Noble has seen growing pains from his young squad early.
“There’s no excuse for not playing hard, and we’re not doing that consistently enough against the good teams that do it on a nightly basis,” Noble said. “We’re playing well in spurts, and then we do some undisciplined things that allow the opponent to go on a run.”
Lincoln High girls 63, Omaha Central 59
Kaysia Woods scored 15 of her game-high 26 points in a 29-point second quarter that gave the sixth-ranked Links (4-0) a 38-22 halftime lead. The Eagles (1-3) got as close as 61-59 after a steal and layup by Nyawargak Gatkek with 52.8 seconds left. Central had a possession to tie or take the lead but turned it over.
Freshman guard Kiana Wiley then sealed the Lincoln High win with a pair of free throws with 12.6 seconds remaining to score the final points of the game. Wiley finished with 13 points.
Aaniya Webb and Nyanuar Pal netted 24 and 12 points, respectively, to pace Central.