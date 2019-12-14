'One game at a time': Omaha Central, unconcerned by the big picture, rolls past Links

But Wrightsell hit back-to-back threes in a span of 17 seconds before teammate Tethloach Tut netted a 10-foot jumper with a second remaining to give Central a 40-30 halftime advantage.

Central then scored the first seven points of the second half on a three-pointer from Max Polk, a follow-up shot by Wrightsell and a steal and dunk by Tut that made it 47-30 with 6:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Tut, a 6-5 senior, finished with 14 points.

“Our guys have bought in to what we want to do,” Central coach Eric Behrens said. “We have some depth, so we want to pressure for 32 minutes, make it a high possession game and get the game up to the tempo we want to play. These guys have done a good job of doing that so far.”

For the Links, this was their third game against a ranked opponent. They lost to No. 2 Millard North on opening night and No. 7 Lincoln North Star this past Thursday.

Barber is the only player with extensive experience back this season, and Lincoln High coach Dan Noble has seen growing pains from his young squad early.