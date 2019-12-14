North Star boys get aggressive, beat the Storm in overtime

After scoring just six points in the second quarter, mostly on jump shots, it hardly looked like Lincoln North Star was capable of a physical, interior presence.
In locker room at halftime, North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi told his team they needed to drive to the basket and get to the free-throw line in order to win the game. The Class A No. 7 Navigators did exactly that, sinking 23 second-half free throws before emerging victorious in overtime 69-65 over Elkhorn South at home.
North Star scored just 16 points in the first half and trailed by 13 points in the first quarter. Strong defense kept the halftime deficit to just eight, setting the stage for a much-improved second half.
With aggressive, attack-minded play on both ends of the court, the Gators scored more points in the third quarter (20) than they did in the first half and cut the Elkhorn South (1-3) lead to four points heading into the final quarter.
“We really had to challenge our players at halftime about being tougher, because Elkhorn South was much tougher than us in the first half,” Quattrocchi said. “I was very pleased with how they responded to the coaching at halftime.”
Nearly half of North Star’s second-half scoring came on free throws, with junior guard Kwat Abdelkarim leading the charge. He had 22 points in the second half, part of a game-high 29, and made 14 free throws.
“I commend Kwat, he had another very good game offensively, but we collectively had a lot of kids that did a lot of good things,” Quattrocchi said.
Those players included Jared Lopez, who made seven free throws in the second half, and Logun Edwards, whose three-point shot from deep gave North Star its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.
A wild back-and-forth sequence brought regulation to an end as Elkhorn South’s Max Mosser made a three-pointer to tie the game with under a minute left, followed by a layup from Abdelkarim that put North Star ahead. With six seconds left, the Storm found Zach LaFave for a game-tying layup at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
North Star continued its second-half improvement and dominated the overtime period, improving to 4-0 this season even without star guard Donovan Williams.
“I can’t be more pleased being 4-0 at this stage without Donovan,” Quattrocchi said. “I think our kids are trying to play with a chip on their shoulder a little bit.”
North Star girls 53, Elkhorn South 48
After struggling with North Star’s full-court press in the first half, Elkhorn South erased a 12-point halftime deficit to pull within five in the fourth quarter. Rylee Gray scored 19 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Navigators, who were led by Abigayle Krieser with 13 points.