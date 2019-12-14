North Star boys get aggressive, beat the Storm in overtime

After scoring just six points in the second quarter, mostly on jump shots, it hardly looked like Lincoln North Star was capable of a physical, interior presence.

In locker room at halftime, North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi told his team they needed to drive to the basket and get to the free-throw line in order to win the game. The Class A No. 7 Navigators did exactly that, sinking 23 second-half free throws before emerging victorious in overtime 69-65 over Elkhorn South at home.

North Star scored just 16 points in the first half and trailed by 13 points in the first quarter. Strong defense kept the halftime deficit to just eight, setting the stage for a much-improved second half.

With aggressive, attack-minded play on both ends of the court, the Gators scored more points in the third quarter (20) than they did in the first half and cut the Elkhorn South (1-3) lead to four points heading into the final quarter.

“We really had to challenge our players at halftime about being tougher, because Elkhorn South was much tougher than us in the first half,” Quattrocchi said. “I was very pleased with how they responded to the coaching at halftime.”