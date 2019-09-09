Max Murrell is an Academic All-Stater with a better than 4.0 grade-point average, and Stanford is considered one of the best academic schools in the country.
So it came as no surprise that the 6-foot-8 Millard North senior committed to play his college basketball at the Pac 12 school after Stanford made a home visit on Monday night.
Murrell chose the Cardinal over offers from both Nebraska and Creighton as well as TCU, Minnesota, Kansas State, Iowa and Northwestern. He burst onto the recruiting scene with a strong spring and summer on the AAU circuit with Team Factory and as well as the Midwest Showcase high school camp in Kansas City in June.
Murrell averaged 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game a year ago for the Mustangs. Rivals lists Murrell as a four-star recruit and No. 98 nationally in the class of 2020.
Two of his high school teammates — 6-4 junior guard Hunter Sallis and 6-6 sophomore forward Jasen Green — have scholarship offers from Nebraska.