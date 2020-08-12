You are the owner of this article.
Millard North point guard Johnson commits to Old Dominion
Millard North point guard Johnson commits to Old Dominion

Bellevue West vs. Millard North, 3.14

Millard North’s Jadin Johnson tries to raise up the Mustangs fans after fouling out of the game against Bellevue West during the Class A boys state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

On a high school boys basketball team filled with Division I college basketball prospects, Millard North’s Jadin Johnson decided to be the first one to take the plunge.

The 6-foot-3 senior point guard announced Wednesday evening on Twitter that he was committing to Old Dominion after also receiving interest from Creighton, Colorado State, Drake and Green Bay.

Johnson, who spent his first two years of high school at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, had more of a facilitator role for the Class A state runner-up Mustangs last season, averaging 4.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Recruiting attention now turns to Johnson’s senior teammates — 6-5 first-team Super-State guard Hunter Sallis and 6-6 third-team Super-State swingman Saint Thomas.

Sallis, the No. 11 player nationally in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, has offers from Kansas, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Auburn and Texas Tech as well as Nebraska and Creighton.

Thomas’ recruitment has blossomed this spring and summer, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He currently has offers from TCU, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech.

Another Mustang, 6-7 junior third-team Super-Stater Jasen Green, has an offer from Nebraska in addition to Stanford, Kansas State and TCU.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

