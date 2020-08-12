Millard North point guard Johnson commits to Old Dominion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a high school boys basketball team filled with Division I college basketball prospects, Millard North’s Jadin Johnson decided to be the first one to take the plunge.

The 6-foot-3 senior point guard announced Wednesday evening on Twitter that he was committing to Old Dominion after also receiving interest from Creighton, Colorado State, Drake and Green Bay.

Johnson, who spent his first two years of high school at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, had more of a facilitator role for the Class A state runner-up Mustangs last season, averaging 4.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Recruiting attention now turns to Johnson’s senior teammates — 6-5 first-team Super-State guard Hunter Sallis and 6-6 third-team Super-State swingman Saint Thomas.

Sallis, the No. 11 player nationally in the class of 2021 according to Rivals, has offers from Kansas, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Louisville, Oregon, Auburn and Texas Tech as well as Nebraska and Creighton.

Thomas’ recruitment has blossomed this spring and summer, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He currently has offers from TCU, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech.

Another Mustang, 6-7 junior third-team Super-Stater Jasen Green, has an offer from Nebraska in addition to Stanford, Kansas State and TCU.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.