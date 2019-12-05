Lincoln Southeast boys keep up pace, shooting to beat Lincoln East in opener

After months of offseason work preparing them for this exact moment, both Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast came out ready to run in their season-opening boys basketball game Thursday at East.

A fast-paced, breathless first quarter opened the game, but it was the Knights who kept up the pace all game long, using a sharp shooting performance to defeat the Spartans 70-52.

Both teams ran up and down the court with a frantic tempo to their game in the first quarter, which ended 21-19 in Southeast’s favor.

“I thought the tempo in the first quarter was great,” Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell said. “Both teams came out like they should have for the first game of the season; they should be excited and they should have some adrenaline going.”

The Knights found increased success in transition, as multiple breakaway buckets allowed them to go on a big second-quarter run. Junior Ajantae Hogan led the team during the dominant run, as he finished the first half with 18 points, seven more than the next-closest player.

“He hit some tough shots, especially when we made that run early in the second quarter, and then to finish the half he hit some really tough pull-ups,” Lincoln Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said of Hogan. “Once he gets going, he’s hard to stop.”

