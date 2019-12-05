Lincoln Southeast boys keep up pace, shooting to beat Lincoln East in opener

After months of offseason work preparing them for this exact moment, both Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast came out ready to run in their season-opening boys basketball game Thursday at East.
A fast-paced, breathless first quarter opened the game, but it was the Knights who kept up the pace all game long, using a sharp shooting performance to defeat the Spartans 70-52.
Both teams ran up and down the court with a frantic tempo to their game in the first quarter, which ended 21-19 in Southeast’s favor.
“I thought the tempo in the first quarter was great,” Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell said. “Both teams came out like they should have for the first game of the season; they should be excited and they should have some adrenaline going.”
The Knights found increased success in transition, as multiple breakaway buckets allowed them to go on a big second-quarter run. Junior Ajantae Hogan led the team during the dominant run, as he finished the first half with 18 points, seven more than the next-closest player.
“He hit some tough shots, especially when we made that run early in the second quarter, and then to finish the half he hit some really tough pull-ups,” Lincoln Southeast coach Jonah Bradley said of Hogan. “Once he gets going, he’s hard to stop.”
Coming out of the break with a 14-point lead, Southeast continued to push the pace, helping free its shooters for open looks. The Knights shot 8-for-15 from three-point range, as four different players connected from downtown.
With a renewed defensive performance, East managed to gain back some points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. Carter Glenn led the Spartans with 15 points, Jett Janssen had 11 points and Pal Dak 10.
The Knights had three players in double figures; McGinness Schneider scored 16 points and Max Renn added 14, following Hogan’s game-high 26. The Knights kept up the tempo, a key component of their offensive strategy.
“We do that every single day, that’s what we want to do as a program, sprint the floor both offensively and defensively,” Bradley said. “When we made that run, we were definitely getting some transition buckets.”
East girls 67, Southeast 14
No. 3 Lincoln East made five three-pointers in the first quarter, storming out to a commanding 28-2 lead that kept Southeast at a distance. Taylor Searcey scored 12 points in the first quarter, part of her game-high 17.
Charley Bovaird had 15 points from five made three-pointers, while Kylie Johnson added another 13 points for the Spartans.