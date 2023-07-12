Garth Glissman's impressive career in the sports world has taken another step.

The Lincoln native and Waverly High School graduate was announced Wednesday as associate commissioner for men's basketball in the Southeastern Conference.

The move comes after Glissman spent seven years in the front office of the NBA, including the last two-plus years in the high-profile role of vice president of basketball operations for the league.

A former walk-on quarterback at Nebraska, who also coached boys basketball at Parkview Christian from 2012-2016, Glissman will oversee men's basketball in a conference that sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

"Garth brings a unique set of experiences and skills that will help us address the key issues critical to the growth and continued success of men's basketball in the SEC," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a news release.

"His management experience with the NBA, which included serving as the NBA's liaison to NCAA Basketball, plus his knowledge of the game and relationships in the college basketball community will be of great benefit to the SEC as we move forward."

Glissman joined the NBA after spending nearly seven years with Kutak Rock, a national law firm based in Omaha. While at Kutak Rock, Glissman was the volunteer boys basketball coach at Parkview Christian, taking the Patriots to their first state tournament in school history in 2016.