Knee injury slowing down Southeast's Hogan after basketball reopening in July

Ajantae Hogan usually holds nothing back offensively when he’s on the basketball court.
His quick first step, explosive jump and upper body strength make him fearless as a dunker in traffic off transition. The showtime play around the rim combined with an accurate midrange jump shot and his ability to shoot and score over shorter defenders at the three-point line gives him immunity from his coaches who might want a little more measured approach.
It’s that kind of arsenal that makes the 6-foot-4 Lincoln Southeast senior-to-be the best returning high school player in the city next winter after he averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds a game as a junior.
The first-team all-city selection, however, has been a bit more cautious the past four months when it comes to his health. First, he took the state’s partial COVID-19 shutdown in the spring to heart, venturing out to a park to shoot and work on his game alone when the weather allowed it and staying away from the basketball workouts that brought many of the city’s best high school and college players together at Cross The Line Church in northeast Lincoln.
“I was staying away from people at first, making sure I didn’t catch anything,” Hogan said.
As sports restrictions have been lifted in the state, Hogan has become more active as well. As soon as the Lincoln YMCAs opened up, Hogan got in the gyms there to fine-tune his craft. He’s also become a regular at Cross The Line, getting there on Mondays and Fridays during the offseason.
Hogan, however, tweaked his knee playing at the church two weeks, an injury that’s sidelined him the first two weeks of high school summer league at Kinetic Sports Complex and slowed him last weekend in AAU action playing for Team Factory out of Omaha.
“I wasn’t 100 percent, I definitely didn’t play my best basketball,” Hogan said about his performance last weekend. Before he injured his knee, “I felt like I was doing it at all three levels, going to the hoop, shooting the pull-up and the three and playing pretty solid defense. I just need to try to get healthy now.”
Hogan doesn’t have any Division I college scholarship offers, and the fact that the live periods in both April and July for coaches to watch prospects play in person were canceled has made things more difficult for him on the recruiting front.
Colorado State, Loyola (Chicago), Omaha and Air Force are among the Division I schools that have contacted Hogan. He thinks playing for Team Factory alongside Bellevue West Super-State point guard Chucky Hepburn (a Wisconsin commit) will work to his advantage in later AAU events, especially the September live period.
“Chucky’s an amazing player,” Hogan said. “He can shoot it, he can handle it and he makes everyone on his team better. His court vision is unbelievable. If you’re open, he’ll find you.”
Hogan is anxious to play with his high school team in the remaining July games of summer league. Southeast, which announced Monday that assistant coach Joey Werning would be promoted to head coach, brings back four of its top six players from last season’s 14-11 squad.
“We all know him (Werning); I think he’s going to be a great coach for us,” Hogan said. “I think we’re going to be a great team next year. There should be a lot of good things in store for us.”
