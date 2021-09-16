In Jasen Green, Creighton getting forward 'highly skilled with the ball'

Creighton, Iowa State, Missouri, Minnesota and Northwestern all made scholarship offers to Green over a 10-day span in July, and the Nebraska Supreme team finished the summer with a record of 31-8 as one of the nation’s top 25 programs. Despite the whirlwind summer, Jacobsen was always impressed with Green’s ability to put the team first on the court, something that college coaches undoubtedly noticed.

“Everybody wants to prove themselves because coaches are coming to watch them play, but they’re not just hoping you score 30; they want to see if you know how to play,” Jacobsen said. “He had to figure out how to fit in, and the way he plays allowed him to fit in really well.”

Green’s commitment marks the third-straight year a Division I talent has come from Millard North, following Max Murrell (Stanford) in 2019 and Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga), Saint Thomas (Loyola-Chicago) and Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion) last season.

It’s also another recruiting loss for the Nebraska Huskers compared with in-state rival Creighton. In the past decade, Creighton Prep’s Akol Arop is the only Omaha-based recruit to accept a scholarship offer from Nebraska, and he lasted just 21 games with the Huskers. Meanwhile, Green becomes one of Creighton’s best hometown recruits since Omaha North’s Justin Patton, who left college early to become an NBA draft pick.