'He really checks all the boxes': Inside Grand Island's Isaac Traudt journey to Virginia commitment

When Traudt grew from 6-foot-1 as a freshman to 6-8 as a sophomore, it was frustrating to learn an entirely new way to play basketball. But, Traudt worked tirelessly to fit his game within his new frame.

“When your body grows so much in a short time, it’s easy to lose your coordination, but he didn’t let it happen,” Slough said. “I think that helped him out because he really had to struggle through the process.”

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-10 forward is the 49th overall recruit in the whole country and he also joins a talented Cavalier recruiting class that includes the No. 90 national recruit, Leon Bond, and the No. 61 overall recruit, Isaac McKneely.

Traudt also had offers from in-state schools Nebraska and Creighton, but he’ll head to an ACC powerhouse instead after taking an official visit to Virginia’s campus in June. The 2020 first-team Super-State selection averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season, the Cavaliers will rely on his scoring ability to continue at the next level.

“I am grateful that many schools saw something in me that they also believed in and gave me an incredible opportunity,” Traudt said.