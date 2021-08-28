Grand Island's Isaac Traudt commits to Virginia

Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt had scholarship offers from just about every college basketball powerhouse in the country: Michigan State, North Carolina, Georgetown, Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga and UCLA — just to name a few.

However, Nebraska’s top high school basketball recruit announced Saturday that he will play his college basketball for the Virginia Cavaliers, the 2018 national champions. Under head coach Tony Bennett, the Cavaliers have made the last seven NCAA Tournaments.

Traudt also had offers from in-state schools Nebraska and Creighton, but he’ll head to an ACC powerhouse instead. The 2020 first-team Super-State selection averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season, and the Cavaliers will rely on his scoring ability to continue at the next level.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-10 forward is the 49th overall recruit in the country.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.