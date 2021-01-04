Young Millard South girls team proving that this is no rebuilding season; dynamic offenses sit atop Class A

Millard South's young girls basketball team has several players that can fill up the stat columns on any given night.
On Saturday, the Patriots showed they have a bunch of fighters, too.
They trailed by 18 points to Omaha Central during the first half of the Metro Tournament final at Creighton Prep. The Eagles couldn't miss. It could have been easy to think this isn't "our night."
But behind their fast and aggressive style of play, on offense and defense, Millard South scratched its way back, took a late lead and won 79-76.
Winning the Metro Tournament can be a nice launching pad into January and February for teams. For a Millard South bunch made up of mostly sophomores, it served as a big growing moment.
"The kids responded really well and they didn't give up," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said.
The Patriots arrived this season having to replace two of the most decorated players in program history in Jayme Horan (now at Creighton) and Maddie Krull (now at South Dakota). The Patriots knew, naturally, there'd be questions about what they could accomplish without those two, and they've been using it as motivation.
There's a chip on their shoulders, Meyers said.
"Everyone thinks this is a rebuilding year for us," he said. "We're a bunch of sophomores and a junior. I kind of told them, 'You guys kind of have something to prove here. Were you just OK because you had two really good kids that were kind of leading the way? Let's show people that you can, too, do a lot of good things, and they have been."
Behind a very balanced offensive attack, Millard South is 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class A this week.
Sophomores Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon played a lot as freshmen, and now it's their turn to have leading roles. Junior Megan Belt also has taken on a bigger role and Meyers said she is playing with a lot more confidence.
Horan and Krull are not easy to replace, but the Patriots believe they have a formula that works, and it's creating challenges for opposing defenses that must find a way to slow down four or five girls capable of going off for 20 points.
Babbitt is averaging 16.7 points per contest, Lemon is at 13.2, Olsen is at 13.0 and Belt at 11.0. Belt hit three key three-pointers late against Omaha Central.
"I think what makes this group so special is the fact they buy into sharing the ball," Meyers said. "They don't come into the game thinking that they have to be the one to score 20 or they don't want so-and-so to score more than them. Our mindset is we're going to share the ball ... and it shows on film."
There remains a lot to work on, Meyers said, including the defensive side of the ball where the Patriots are traditionally known for their full-court and on-ball pressure.
But nine games in, Millard South has proven that this isn't a rebuilding year.
Scoring frenzy in Class A
The Heartland Athletic Conference and Metro Conference tournaments featured some good basketball, but they also revealed this: If you want to beat the top teams, you'll need to score a lot of points.
Millard South and Omaha Central each almost hit 80 points in the Metro final. A few hours earlier, top-ranked Lincoln Pius X outlasted No. 2 Fremont 79-67. Pius X scored 81 against Lincoln East two days earlier in the HAC semifinals.
For the season, Pius X is averaging 66.5 points per game, Fremont 67.7, Millard South 67.8 and Omaha Central 64.6.
The Thunderbolts have the state's most dominant player in senior center Alexis Markowski, who scored 44 against Fremont. But once Markowski draws a lot of attention, multiple teammates are there waiting to take open shots. Pius X is strong offensively in the half court and in transition with Jillian Aschoff handling the ball.
Millard South has multiple guards who can score from the outside or drive to the basket, while Fremont, led by junior Taylor McCabe, seems to have six or seven threats from beyond the arc. The Tigers have drained 90 threes in 10 games.
Omaha Central has a lot of size and shooters, including Aaniya Webb. Freshman Inia Jones, who already is receiving a lot of D-I recruiting interest, has made an immediate splash, as well.
So, yeah, scorching the nets.
