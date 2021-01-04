Young Millard South girls team proving that this is no rebuilding season; dynamic offenses sit atop Class A

"Everyone thinks this is a rebuilding year for us," he said. "We're a bunch of sophomores and a junior. I kind of told them, 'You guys kind of have something to prove here. Were you just OK because you had two really good kids that were kind of leading the way? Let's show people that you can, too, do a lot of good things, and they have been."

Behind a very balanced offensive attack, Millard South is 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class A this week.

Sophomores Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon played a lot as freshmen, and now it's their turn to have leading roles. Junior Megan Belt also has taken on a bigger role and Meyers said she is playing with a lot more confidence.

Horan and Krull are not easy to replace, but the Patriots believe they have a formula that works, and it's creating challenges for opposing defenses that must find a way to slow down four or five girls capable of going off for 20 points.

Babbitt is averaging 16.7 points per contest, Lemon is at 13.2, Olsen is at 13.0 and Belt at 11.0. Belt hit three key three-pointers late against Omaha Central.