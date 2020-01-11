With Saturday's big fourth-quarter comeback at No. 4 Fremont, No. 3 East has a marker to build on

East trailed 53-44 after the third quarter, but it was quickly 53-53 after Haley Peterson, Delaney Roberts and Haley Peterson hit back-to-back threes. The Spartans took their first lead of the game on a layup from Peterson.

The Spartans hit 6 of 7 field goals in the fourth quarter, but also created multiple turnovers. None were bigger than a pair created by Searcey late in the game. The senior and Valdosta State recruit had a steal at mid-court and intercepted a ball a couple of possessions later. Both times, Fremont (11-3) had a chance to tie or get closer.

Searcey, who had a team-high 14 points, also had a key rebound off her own missed free throw in the final seconds.

“She’s a winner,” Pritchard said. “She’s one of those kids that coaches talk about, you want kids that want to win and she hates to lose. It has nothing to do with coaching or really what we did. It’s just inside some kids and it isn’t in others, and she’s got it.”

In fact, film study maybe had something to do with those steals, Searcey said.

“I think something that was important in the steals was watching film, going back, looking at their eyes, looking where they want to pass it and just know what their tendencies are,” she said.