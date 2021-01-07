With outside shots not falling, Bolts turn to Markowski and defense to shut down Silver Hawks

The rims were not playing all too nice Thursday at Lincoln Pius X High School, so the Thunderbolts relied a little more on their force inside and defense.
Alexis Markowski continued her torrid start to the season, scoring 26 points, and top-ranked Lincoln Pius X muscled its way to a 48-32 victory against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest in a key city battle.
Pius X made only one three in the contest — a first-quarter trey from sophomore Adison Markowski — but were able to turn to the 6-foot-3 Alexis Markowski down low. Less than a week after scoring a school-record 42 points against Fremont, the Nebraska signee scored 10 of the team’s 12 points in the third quarter.
“They’re going to challenge you offensively every night,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said of the Silver Hawks (4-2). “They’re going to scout the heck out of you and they’re going to make things hard for you offensively and take you out of what you want to do, we had to adjust a little bit, but in the end we got the ball to Lex enough.”
Pius X did make its early shots and Southwest did not. The Silver Hawks missed their first seven attempts and the Thunderbolts started 5-of-6 from the field in building an early 12-2 lead.
“We had a few looks on threes early and nothing fell and we then we couldn’t trust what we were doing in the offense,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump. “It’s really tough, because we want to generate offense out of our defense, but I don’t think you get much out of pressing them (Pius X).”
After scoring 81 and 79 points in their two previous games, the Thunderbolts turned more to their defense against the Silver Hawks, holding them to 5-of-28 shooting in the first half and 12-of-49 for the game.
But Southwest didn’t go away quietly, staying in it with its on-ball-pressure defense. Pius X made a run midway through the fourth quarter — a Mariam Miller putback off a turnover pushed the lead to 45-27 — to put the game out of reach for good.
“I think more than anything, 6-3 (Markowski) bothering us for attacking the rim,” Rump said. “Just knowing that she’s there makes it a little more difficult. You’re shooting the layup a little bit earlier, you’re shooting a little higher, those kinds of things.”
Pius X improved to 7-0 with the win. Four of those wins have come against top-six teams — No. 2 Fremont twice, including in last week’s Heartland Athletic Tournament final, No. 5 Southwest and No. 6 Lincoln East.
“We’ve just got a very mature group of kids that compete and know what they’re doing,” Psota said. “When it gets to crunch time, they usually find a way to get through it.”
Pius X won the HAC Tournament title Saturday, but didn’t have a lot of time to celebrate knowing awaiting them next was Southwest.
“We just reminded them that last year when we played these guys over at their play we weren’t very sharp and a lot of that was because they make things so tough on you offensively,” Psota said. “We knew they were going to be a heck of a challenge for us, and they’re well-coached and have really good athletes and run a lot of kids on the floor, so we had to kind of persevere for some possessions there.”
Senior Katie Carpenter scored 10 points to lead the Silver Hawks, and freshman point guard Kennadi Williams, making her first start, chipped in seven.
