With outside shots not falling, Bolts turn to Markowski and defense to shut down Silver Hawks

After scoring 81 and 79 points in their two previous games, the Thunderbolts turned more to their defense against the Silver Hawks, holding them to 5-of-28 shooting in the first half and 12-of-49 for the game.

But Southwest didn’t go away quietly, staying in it with its on-ball-pressure defense. Pius X made a run midway through the fourth quarter — a Mariam Miller putback off a turnover pushed the lead to 45-27 — to put the game out of reach for good.

“I think more than anything, 6-3 (Markowski) bothering us for attacking the rim,” Rump said. “Just knowing that she’s there makes it a little more difficult. You’re shooting the layup a little bit earlier, you’re shooting a little higher, those kinds of things.”

Pius X improved to 7-0 with the win. Four of those wins have come against top-six teams — No. 2 Fremont twice, including in last week’s Heartland Athletic Tournament final, No. 5 Southwest and No. 6 Lincoln East.

“We’ve just got a very mature group of kids that compete and know what they’re doing,” Psota said. “When it gets to crunch time, they usually find a way to get through it.”

Pius X won the HAC Tournament title Saturday, but didn’t have a lot of time to celebrate knowing awaiting them next was Southwest.