With new partnership, Nebraska Lasers and Team Factory aim to offer 'unique and great experience'

Two of the state's top girls AAU basketball programs are coming together as one.

The Nebraska Lasers, based out of Lincoln, and Team Factory, based out of Omaha, are partnering at the high school level to create the Nebraska Supreme girls basketball program.

Brittany Wilson, who runs the Team Factory girls program, said the idea is to build something sustainable and special while providing an enhanced opportunity for the players.

The Lasers and Team Factory programs have scrimmaged together in recent years. Now, beginning in the spring, they'll form 15U-17U high school national teams that will compete in tournaments and receive training from a larger crop of coaches.

Pooling together each club's college coach contacts will benefit the players, too, Wilson said.

"I have a lot of respect for them and how they do things," Wilson said of the Lasers program. "We always enjoy them because they play the right way, and it makes it great for us because we know what we're going to get when we compete with them."

The opportunity to combine with Team Factory was a no-brainer, said Andy Markowski, who helps oversee the Lasers.