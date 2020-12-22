With Markowski sisters leading way, No. 1 Pius X adds some holiday cheer by edging No. 2 Fremont

“It was nice to see her come out of it,” Psota said. “The big thing I told her this summer and the beginning of the year, ‘You’re not a facilitator, you don’t need to deviate to Alexis and Jillian (Aschoff),’ to step up and become that solid third scorer, which obviously she showed tonight.”

Fremont (6-1) rebounded from deficits of 9-0 and 39-30 and, aided by a steal and layup by Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe, took a 56-55 lead. But Pius X answered with buckets from Alexis Markowski and Aschoff to take the lead back for good.

Tuesday’s win proved satisfying for the Thunderbolts in other ways. Because of the three-week pause in sports in Lancaster County, Pius X started behind schedule. The team squeezed as much as it could in 11 practices before the big showdown.

“We’re trying to put as much stuff as we can, but we can’t go back and really fine tune what we’re doing yet, so it was a matter of getting stuff in,” Psota said. “Luckily, we’ve got a lot of experience, so your install is a little bit simpler.”

McCabe led Fremont with 18 points, Charli Earth had 17 and Sarah Shepard added 16 for the Tigers, who stayed in the game with their three-point shooting.