With Markowski sisters leading way, No. 1 Pius X adds some holiday cheer by edging No. 2 Fremont

Lincoln Pius X coach Ryan Psota wanted a big challenge for his team ahead of the Christmas break.
The Class A No. 1 Thunderbolts, a few games into their season, got one Tuesday night from No. 2 Fremont.
Nebraska recruit Alexis Markowski scored 22 points and her sister Adison Markowski added 18 as the Bolts fended off the Tigers 66-62 at Lincoln Pius X High School.
Pius X, which has some lofty goals following last year’s state championship run, will gladly enjoy this early Christmas present.
“We wanted to play a quality game, so we knew what we needed to work on coming out of the break,” Psota said. “Luckily, it fit into the calendar and I think both teams played pretty well.
“Both teams will get better as the season goes along.”
Tuesday’s contest showcased two of the state’s best teams, and the game didn’t disappoint. Six players scored in double figures. There were offensive surges, but also strong displays of defense.
Pius X (2-1) got a big spark from Adison Markowski, a sophomore, who played a big part in setting the tone in the opening half. She hit two threes and converted two other three-point plays as the Thunderbolts built a nine-point lead at the break.
Adison Markowski was limited by a bum ankle in the Bolts’ first two games, Psota said, but she showed no ill-effects against Fremont.
“It was nice to see her come out of it,” Psota said. “The big thing I told her this summer and the beginning of the year, ‘You’re not a facilitator, you don’t need to deviate to Alexis and Jillian (Aschoff),’ to step up and become that solid third scorer, which obviously she showed tonight.”
Fremont (6-1) rebounded from deficits of 9-0 and 39-30 and, aided by a steal and layup by Iowa recruit Taylor McCabe, took a 56-55 lead. But Pius X answered with buckets from Alexis Markowski and Aschoff to take the lead back for good.
Tuesday’s win proved satisfying for the Thunderbolts in other ways. Because of the three-week pause in sports in Lancaster County, Pius X started behind schedule. The team squeezed as much as it could in 11 practices before the big showdown.
“We’re trying to put as much stuff as we can, but we can’t go back and really fine tune what we’re doing yet, so it was a matter of getting stuff in,” Psota said. “Luckily, we’ve got a lot of experience, so your install is a little bit simpler.”
McCabe led Fremont with 18 points, Charli Earth had 17 and Sarah Shepard added 16 for the Tigers, who stayed in the game with their three-point shooting.
“They dictated the style more than we wanted to,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “Those first few buckets and you get behind and you’re playing into their hands. I liked the way we did battle back there. In order to win a game like that, you really do need to get the long rebounds and the big defensive stops, and it just seemed like they capitalized on that.”
Pius X and Fremont were scheduled to play the opening weekend, but because of the pause, the teams were able to fit it in before Christmas. And they could see each other immediately after the break.
Pius X is the top seed in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, and Fremont is the second seed.
Though nothing is automatic, the Thunderbolts and Tigers could see a Round 2 and maybe a Round 3.
“We could see each other next week, we could see each other at the end of the year,” Psota said.
