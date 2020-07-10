With late start, girls basketball coaches are taking a 'less is more' approach to summer work in the gym

Since March, Lincoln Northeast girls basketball coach Charity Iromuanya has seen her players in Zoom meetings.
She has even run into a couple of them at Walmart.
But there's just something a little more enjoyable about seeing your team come together in the gym to bounce basketballs, shoot baskets and share some laughs.
"In the spring, I had this whole big plan for the summer," Iromuanya said, alluding to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on sports. "But I think to me, I think what's more important to me is that they just get to be around each other right now, and the relationship aspect of it and being able to form connections."
Lincoln Public Schools were allowed to hold open gyms this week. Iromuanya's Northeast team had its first open gym Friday. The Lincoln Southwest girls were in the gym together Tuesday, and defending Class A state champion Lincoln Pius X was in the gym starting last week.
Typically, June is a big month for high school basketball programs. There are summer leagues, team camps, clinics and open gym workouts. But everything got pushed back, leaving a small window in 2020.
That's leading many basketball coaches to take a similar approach: It's good to be back together, and keep it simple.
"I've been kind of taking the approach it really is what it is and you can't change any of that," Southwest girls coach Jeff Rump said. "For us, we're kind of taking a less is more approach."
Because of the late start to team voluntary workouts — basketball was limited to individual workouts until July 1 — teams are taking on a stripped-down summer schedule. Pius X typically hosts a very competitive summer league, but isn't this year, and some teams have ditched camps and clinics to work around club basketball, other sports and work schedules. Some teams in the state are putting together camps in July.
With a compressed schedule, Pius X girls coach Ryan Psota said it was important to make sure not to push the kids too far physically.
"You can tell that these kids are just itching to do something because the attendance at conditioning and weights has been really, really good," Psota said. "Obviously we've got a group that's very passionate about basketball and so they're dialed in any time they can be with us."
Rump said he has seen a similar level of energy at Southwest.
"It was really impressive to watch … just to see how happy they were to be back in the gym and playing and the intensity of which they were playing with," he said. "It really had more of a feeling when I was watching them, it had more of a feeling of the energy level and intensity they have at a practice, not at an open gym. You can tell that they really wanted to get out and do some things."
Rump said Southwest will hold about five or six open-gym sessions. There will be five for the Northeast girls. Teams can use summer open gyms to work on individual stuff and hold pickup games, but coaches are not allowed to instruct.
For teams like Pius X and Southwest, a smaller and leaner summer slate won't have a big impact. Both teams return a lot of players from last year's state tournament teams.
Teams like Lincoln East and Northeast, however, must replace several varsity players, so summer leagues, camps and open gyms are used to evaluate what teams have coming in.
But Iromuanya, the Rockets' second-year head coach, is not worried about that right now.
"For me, we'll get to work when we're allowed to get to work, but right now it's more so just allowing them the space where they can have fun and be happy and be smiling with one another," she said.
