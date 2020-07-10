With late start, girls basketball coaches are taking a 'less is more' approach to summer work in the gym

Because of the late start to team voluntary workouts — basketball was limited to individual workouts until July 1 — teams are taking on a stripped-down summer schedule. Pius X typically hosts a very competitive summer league, but isn't this year, and some teams have ditched camps and clinics to work around club basketball, other sports and work schedules. Some teams in the state are putting together camps in July.

With a compressed schedule, Pius X girls coach Ryan Psota said it was important to make sure not to push the kids too far physically.

"You can tell that these kids are just itching to do something because the attendance at conditioning and weights has been really, really good," Psota said. "Obviously we've got a group that's very passionate about basketball and so they're dialed in any time they can be with us."

Rump said he has seen a similar level of energy at Southwest.

"It was really impressive to watch … just to see how happy they were to be back in the gym and playing and the intensity of which they were playing with," he said. "It really had more of a feeling when I was watching them, it had more of a feeling of the energy level and intensity they have at a practice, not at an open gym. You can tell that they really wanted to get out and do some things."