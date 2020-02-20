With Hollenbeck limited, Alexis Johnson steps up to spark No. 1 Christian against Malcolm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Malcolm, which plays three freshman, was able to keep the 6-3 Hollenbeck, a Fort Hays State recruit, in check in the second half and held her to no points.

“We just kept our tallest girl (6-foot Emma Brown) we had, who kept on (Hollenbeck) and she battled, and for a freshman, she just played her tail off,” Klepper said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Emma. We’re going to hearing a lot about Emma Brown in the near future.”

Some other Crusaders stepped up alongside Johnson. Sophomore Brielle Power had five points in the second quarter and freshman Ashlynn Ailes provided some good minutes.

Johnson, who didn’t start playing basketball until her sophomore season, hit a corner three to keep the momentum going in the third quarter.

“I’ve improved my shooting a lot,” she said. “I just feel like it’s been all improving, like I’ve been on a fast track. Last year I played more inside, and this year I worked on my shooting to be able to play inside and outside.”

Christian went into the week in first place in wild-card points, so their Feb. 28 plans — the day reserved for district finals in the lower four classes — were made.