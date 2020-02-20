With Hollenbeck limited, Alexis Johnson steps up to spark No. 1 Christian against Malcolm

Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said the X-factor was being able to slow down Lincoln Christian all-stater Olivia Hollenbeck.
All that did was open the door for Alexis Johnson.
The 6-foot senior forward stepped up when Hollenbeck was hampered by early foul trouble and scored a career-high 16 points in helping lead the No. 1 Crusaders to a 49-42 win against Malcolm in the C1-5 subdistrict final Thursday night at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Hollenbeck, Christian’s leading scorer, picked up her second foul less than 4 minutes into the game and sat the rest of the half.
The Crusaders (20-3) didn’t miss a beat on the offensive end as Johnson scored 11 points over the first 16 minutes.
“Coach (Nick Orduna) just tells me to be strong there and go up strong and go the free-throw line, so that’s what was going through my mind,” Johnson said.
Christian took a 46-32 lead on a three-pointer from junior Makylee Ailes, and quickly made it a 16-point cushion on a basket from Barrett Power.
The Clippers (18-6), however, fought back. They cut the lead to 47-42 and had a chance to trim it to two or three with 1:30 remaining, but Christian didn’t allow another point.
“We’ve been in a lot of battles and we talked about that at the end; that’s prepared us for situations like this,” Orduna said. “I thought Malcolm played really well.”
Malcolm, which plays three freshman, was able to keep the 6-3 Hollenbeck, a Fort Hays State recruit, in check in the second half and held her to no points.
“We just kept our tallest girl (6-foot Emma Brown) we had, who kept on (Hollenbeck) and she battled, and for a freshman, she just played her tail off,” Klepper said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Emma. We’re going to hearing a lot about Emma Brown in the near future.”
Some other Crusaders stepped up alongside Johnson. Sophomore Brielle Power had five points in the second quarter and freshman Ashlynn Ailes provided some good minutes.
Johnson, who didn’t start playing basketball until her sophomore season, hit a corner three to keep the momentum going in the third quarter.
“I’ve improved my shooting a lot,” she said. “I just feel like it’s been all improving, like I’ve been on a fast track. Last year I played more inside, and this year I worked on my shooting to be able to play inside and outside.”
Christian went into the week in first place in wild-card points, so their Feb. 28 plans — the day reserved for district finals in the lower four classes — were made.
Malcolm’s season was a little uncertain following the loss. The Clippers entered the day 11th in power points and could get into the district final round, but needed no upsets Thursday.
“I said I don’t know if I’m giving you an end-of-the-year talk yet or if we’re playing,” Klepper said. “I told them I love them and we want to keep playing next week. I hope to see them Monday.”
Freshman Alyssa Fortik led the Clippers with 17 points.
Malcolm vs. Lincoln Christian, 2.20
