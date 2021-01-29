With coach on the mend, Bishop Neumann girls unfazed in Centennial Conference semifinal win

Each player got a text message immediately after the game.
“Great win, girls.”
Head coach Jason Simons can’t be with his Bishop Neumann team at the moment. Unexpected back surgery has him at home resting.
But he’s with the group in spirit, assistant coach Jillian Bosak says.
Simons had to like the way his team responded in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals at Lincoln Lutheran High School. Bishop Neumann, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, made some clutch shots late to rally for a 48-42 win against fifth-seeded Columbus Scotus to advance to Saturday’s championship game.
Bishop Neumann will play second-seeded and C-1 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia at 4 p.m. at Omaha Concordia. The Hawkettes beat Kearney Catholic 36-34 in the other semifinal.
The Cavaliers withstood a lightning-quick, three-pointer-heavy 13-0 run by Columbus Scotus in the third quarter. They trailed 36-33 before tying the game on a three from freshman Paisley Douglas. They followed by scoring the next seven points to put the game away.
“We're always about weathering the storms,” said Bosak, who serves as the team’s primary coach as Simons recovers. “There’s a lot of different battles with each game, and that’s what we did. We just weathered each battle as they came.”
Bishop Neumann (8-9) has never been afraid to tackle a hard schedule and this year is no different. Eight of its nine losses are to rated teams, including Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 8 from Class B.
Those games prepared the Cavaliers for one of the state’s toughest events in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Neumann opened tournament play with a win against Aquinas before knocking off top-seeded and Class C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (52-28) on Thursday.
Friday’s 13-0 run by the Shamrocks didn’t faze the Cavaliers. Staying positive has been the key in those tough moments, junior Kali Jurgensmeier said.
“We’ve had just super-close games the entire season and that comes with our schedule, and we’ve been able to push ourselves in practice, which gets us prepared for those gamelike situations,” said Jurgensmeier, who finished with 13 points and drew constant attention from the Shamrock defenders.
How the team has been able to answer those challenges is what makes reaching the tournament final special, Bosak noted.
“It’s special just because there are so many different challenges that we have faced without our head coach, but he has still been a part of this,” she said. “He’s coaching and cheering from his bed, so he’s still so much a part of this.”
Simons is able to help put together scouting reports and is in communication with his assistants. But everything else falls on his staff and the players.
“Coach Simons always sends us texts before and after the games, tells us good luck,” Jurgensmeier said. “We know he wants to be there as bad as we want him here and it’s just great to have him still right in our pocket, just on our phones, sending us constant communication.”
Sophomore Kinslee Bosak led the Cavaliers with 17 points, which included a three-pointer late to extend the lead to 40-36.
Saturday’s tournament final is a rematch of a first-weekend game won by St. Cecilia (45-33).
Jurgensmeier said the team has grown a lot since that game, following the motto, “Play as one group of five.”
Following Friday’s win, the last part of Simons’ text to his players was how excited he is to watch Saturday’s final. A win away from a Centennial title, the Cavaliers share his excitement.
Senior Kamryn Chohon led Scotus (11-8) with a game-high 18 points.
