With coach on the mend, Bishop Neumann girls unfazed in Centennial Conference semifinal win

Bishop Neumann (8-9) has never been afraid to tackle a hard schedule and this year is no different. Eight of its nine losses are to rated teams, including Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 8 from Class B.

Those games prepared the Cavaliers for one of the state’s toughest events in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Neumann opened tournament play with a win against Aquinas before knocking off top-seeded and Class C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (52-28) on Thursday.

Friday’s 13-0 run by the Shamrocks didn’t faze the Cavaliers. Staying positive has been the key in those tough moments, junior Kali Jurgensmeier said.

“We’ve had just super-close games the entire season and that comes with our schedule, and we’ve been able to push ourselves in practice, which gets us prepared for those gamelike situations,” said Jurgensmeier, who finished with 13 points and drew constant attention from the Shamrock defenders.

How the team has been able to answer those challenges is what makes reaching the tournament final special, Bosak noted.

“It’s special just because there are so many different challenges that we have faced without our head coach, but he has still been a part of this,” she said. “He’s coaching and cheering from his bed, so he’s still so much a part of this.”