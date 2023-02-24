Class A No. 3 Lincoln High made the state semifinals last season and walked out of Pinnacle Bank Arena knowing it had unfinished business.

The Links have looked the part of a championship contender for the past six weeks, winning every game by at least 15 points.

When Lincoln High had its backs against the wall Friday, the Links found a way to get the job done. And clinch a spot in next week's state tournament.

The Links defeated No. 10 Lincoln Northeast 54-50 on their home court in the A-3 district final.

"It's always been planted in our minds that it's not about the games that we are winning by 30, it's about the bigger picture and that is state," senior guard Bri Robinson said. "Tonight was a good test for us and how we can play together as a team."

Without a close game in the past month, Links coach Dominique Kelley has tried to prepare her team for a moment like Friday.

Part of the difference Lincoln High was able to push through was they led the entire game, a sign of improvement from the start of the season.

"I've been making sure that I put them in really tough situations where they are challenged and calm physically and mentally," Kelley said. "We knew we would see different scenarios and situations so when it boiled down to it, we would be ready."

Lincoln High jumped out to an eight-point lead early behind a 10-2 run. Robinson scored 10 points in the first quarter.

But Lincoln Northeast hung around and cut the lead down to four with a 6-0 run midway through the fourth quarter.

In a timeout, Kelley was the most animated of the night. But her message of defense and rebounding stuck down the stretch.

"We knew we had to start boxing out and taking care of things on defense," senior guard Dyvine Harris said. "She just told us we need to box out and stick to what we know had to do."

The improvement for Lincoln High over the course of the season was noticeable.

The Links took a 26-point loss to Bellevue East on the first weekend of the season. A pair of close games in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament left them wanting more.

The past month has been dominant. And the stretch of good form culminated on Friday night.

"I told them I'm thankful we got to play in an atmosphere like this," Kelley said. "That opening weekend, we still had a lot of room to grow. I think our kids have done a really good job of giving themselves and buying into what is best for the team."

It's the second state tournament appearance in a row and third in Kelley's six years at the school. When she started at Lincoln High, this was the mission she sailed off to achieve.

"I was just the person that was chosen for this job but honestly, it has been the kids who have done a good job of buying in and investing in themselves to let me lead them," she said.

Now all the attention turns to next week and the state tournament for the Links.

Their eyes are set on a state championship, a benchmark that has not been achieved in 43 years.

With all the pain of last year still looming in their heads, the Lincoln High players are ready to finally reach the top.

"We have had to remember that feeling and we are going in with a chip on our shoulder," Robinson said. "We are not scared to play anyone and we are just ready to play for that championship."