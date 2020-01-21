With basketball and a front-row seat, Kendall Brigham finds ways to carry on her mother's memory

Mom saw Kendal score a game-high 23 points in the Warriors’ 58-13 win against Raymond Central. Kendal scored the game’s first seven points, pushed the tempo, and showed a combination of quickness, ball-handling skills and court vision that makes her one of the state’s top point guards.

Brigham has found other ways to pay tribute to her mother. She switched to No. 32 prior to the season. Her mother wore No. 32 when she was a standout athlete at Wahoo.

Wahoo coach Linda Walker calls Brigham the team’s spark plug.

“She’s our energizer,” the coach says.

Brigham, as a sophomore and junior, ran point for two very successful Wahoo teams. Both squads had a lot of experience. But Brigham has taken on a much different role this year. With a vastly different varsity roster, including four new starters, the 5-foot-5 senior has had to help a young team grow while taking on a bigger role offensively.

“Being only the senior and the only returning person that saw the varsity court last year, I’ve had to definitely step up and try to help navigate other girls, what their roles are and everything, but it’s been really fun,” said Brigham, who entered Tuesday averaging nearly 16 points per game. “It’s been a good challenge.”