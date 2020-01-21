With basketball and a front-row seat, Kendall Brigham finds ways to carry on her mother's memory

WAHOO — Kendal Brigham’s mom is close by. The Wahoo senior can feel it.
When pushing the ball up the court, spinning to the basket for a layup, scrapping for steals, the Wahoo senior can hear her mother’s voice among the crowd.
“Sometimes I feel I can hear her yelling from the bleachers at the refs or something,” Brigham says with a big smile. “I swear I can hear her.”
Kim Brigham is not physically here. After a 3½-year battle with brain cancer, she passed away two summers ago, before Brigham’s junior year of high school.
But Kim’s memory remains so strong within the Wahoo community, the high school and with the family.
On Tuesday, Brigham’s mom had a front-row seat to senior night and Wahoo’s girls basketball game against Raymond Central.
An orange chair-back was set up in the second row at midcourt. On the chair was Brigham’s No. 32 road jersey top and flowers, items placed by Brigham and her father Rob, prior, to warm-ups. The volleyball team did something very similar for Brigham on senior night last fall.
“It’s just a tribute to her because that’s kind of where I picture her sitting every game,” said Brigham, the Warriors’ only senior. “I just know she’s here every game, and senior night it’s just kind of cool to bring attention to it, that I know she’s still here and that she’s with us every game.”
Mom saw Kendal score a game-high 23 points in the Warriors’ 58-13 win against Raymond Central. Kendal scored the game’s first seven points, pushed the tempo, and showed a combination of quickness, ball-handling skills and court vision that makes her one of the state’s top point guards.
Brigham has found other ways to pay tribute to her mother. She switched to No. 32 prior to the season. Her mother wore No. 32 when she was a standout athlete at Wahoo.
Wahoo coach Linda Walker calls Brigham the team’s spark plug.
“She’s our energizer,” the coach says.
Brigham, as a sophomore and junior, ran point for two very successful Wahoo teams. Both squads had a lot of experience. But Brigham has taken on a much different role this year. With a vastly different varsity roster, including four new starters, the 5-foot-5 senior has had to help a young team grow while taking on a bigger role offensively.
“Being only the senior and the only returning person that saw the varsity court last year, I’ve had to definitely step up and try to help navigate other girls, what their roles are and everything, but it’s been really fun,” said Brigham, who entered Tuesday averaging nearly 16 points per game. “It’s been a good challenge.”
Brigham says the goal remains to help the Warriors get to state. That would be a tough challenge for any team returning only one starter, but like she is on the court, Brigham is fearless, another one of mom’s traits.
Another way Brigham honors her mother: She plays just like her.
The competitive nature. The show no mercy. Brigham says that comes from her mom. She was a prominent figure at Wahoo as a teacher and a track coach, and raised Bailey, Corby, Kendal, Keegan and Kip with husband Rob.
“The will to win and just give it everything you have,” Walker said. “That was her mom to a T.
“What I love about (Kendal) is her heart, her desire. She’s ready to play, ready to practice. She loves the game and she loves her teammates.”
Brigham has enjoyed a standout career at Wahoo in three sports. She was part of two Class C-1 state volleyball championships, and she anchored Wahoo’s state-gold 3,200-meter relay team last spring.
And then there is her No. 1 sport, basketball. Brigham, who was a first-team all-stater last season, will continue her hoops career at NAIA powerhouse Concordia next year.
It will offer Brigham another chance to carry on her mother’s memory, and in the sport both loved.
“She was just my No. 1 fan, too,” Brigham said. “Win or lose, she’s the first one to come talk to me. After a track race, she’s the first one to come pick me up after I have fallen down. She was always there for me.”
