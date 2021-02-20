Winning district title had a holiday feel to it for the Bennington girls, who outlast Beatrice in B-7 final

But Bennington (14-10) didn’t buckle. It hit 15 of 23 free throws in the fourth quarter. Elwood, who finished with a game-high 15 points, hit four key free throws late.

"I was just thinking that I’ve done this every day in practice," she said. "I shoot free throws every day and this is just another free throw."

The game featured 46 fouls, which tested how Bennington and Beatrice like to play defense.

O’Connor said playing in a physical conference like the Eastern Midlands Conference, which had all six teams in Saturday’s district finals, helped the Badgers persevere Saturday. They also had to overcome losing two post players — juniors Alison Mack and Emma John — to fouls in the fourth quarter.

The Badgers knew they’d be in for a battle against the Lady Orange.

"Everyone’s like, 'Hey, we had a hard EMC conference and we played with everyone in the conference,' and we said we had to show up for this game, for our seniors,” Sedlacek said. "The EMC definitely prepared us up until now."

O’Connor said the lineup was fluid all season as players battled illnesses and injuries. But that also helped the Badgers.