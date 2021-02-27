Whether it's a family game of P-I-G or a district final, York's Maddie Portwine is going to bring it

A little basketball hoop hangs on the back of a door in the family's house.

And if you dare, go ahead and challenge Maddie Portwine to a game of P-I-G. Just be prepared to do some work.

"It's good times, but it also draws out vicious competitions between the family," Portwine says. "Who does the dishes? Who does laundry?"

If Portwine is that competitive around a toy basket, imagine what she's like in crunch time on an 84-foot long court with a state tournament berth on the line.

The senior guard hit some big shots and finished with 25 points in helping the No. 5 Dukes girls basketball team outlast Blair 57-52 in last week's district final.

"She's never been there (to state), so this is the opportunity she really wanted," York coach Matt Kern said. "You could sense it down the stretch, some of her best basketball has been played in the last games.

"Her focus has been great and she just wants to compete in Lincoln."

It's ride or die right now, Portwine says.