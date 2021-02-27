Whether it's a family game of P-I-G or a district final, York's Maddie Portwine is going to bring it

A little basketball hoop hangs on the back of a door in the family's house.
And if you dare, go ahead and challenge Maddie Portwine to a game of P-I-G. Just be prepared to do some work.
"It's good times, but it also draws out vicious competitions between the family," Portwine says. "Who does the dishes? Who does laundry?"
If Portwine is that competitive around a toy basket, imagine what she's like in crunch time on an 84-foot long court with a state tournament berth on the line.
The senior guard hit some big shots and finished with 25 points in helping the No. 5 Dukes girls basketball team outlast Blair 57-52 in last week's district final.
"She's never been there (to state), so this is the opportunity she really wanted," York coach Matt Kern said. "You could sense it down the stretch, some of her best basketball has been played in the last games.
"Her focus has been great and she just wants to compete in Lincoln."
It's ride or die right now, Portwine says.
"So you've got to give everything you have," said Portwine, who has scored 18, 20, 18 and 25 points over the Dukes' past four games. "If you don't give everything you have, your season will be cut short and you won't be able to ride it out."
York is back in the Class B state tournament for the first time in three seasons. There only two seniors on the roster — Meaghan Rowe is the other — but it's a veteran crew. Juniors Masa Scheierman and Destiny Shepherd have started since their freshman year, and junior Mattie Pohl has played varsity minutes since her freshman season.
"Our nucleus has been playing for a long time," Kern said.
Portwine, who played her freshman season at Cross County before moving to York before her sophomore season, is the centerpiece of that nucleus. She averages 16.5 points per contest for the 20-3 Dukes, who will play No. 4 Omaha Skutt in the first round.
Portwine's size and versatility stand out on the scouting report.
She's a 6-foot two-guard, who can handle the ball like a seasoned point guard. She can shoot it from the outside, but she's also an effective option down in the post.
"Style of basketball, it's evolving every day," said Portwine, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season. "You see that many guards are also posts and point guards, too, in the game. Everybody does different things and they use size to their advantage."
Portwine is making the most of her final season in a York uniform. She's getting a chance to play alongside her sister, Kiersten, a freshman who comes off the bench.
And then there is the York Duke basketball family that Portwine gelled with immediately when she got to town.
Former York players remain a big part of the program, Kern said, and they'll be watching next week.
"Our former players write us notes and things like that and talk about how important it is to carry the tradition of York basketball and be who we are," Kern said. "And this group is a special group, and I'm glad we have the opportunity to play in Lincoln this week."
Portwine is looking forward to playing for her teammates and for former Dukes.
"I find that a very good part of the York Duke tradition," she said. "It's nice that they watch and that they still care about the tradition that they once were a part of. It's a very special feeling."
