When it comes to shooting the basketball, Fremont's Taylor McCabe always moving the line

McCabe looks for other ways to improve. Her advice to up-and-coming shooters: Watch a lot of basketball.

"Just seeing the game, seeing how these guys and girls create shots for themselves and can get themselves open and watching their form and then going out and (replicating) it, and figuring out what works for them, and doing it over and over again until they figure it out, I think that's huge," she said.

When it comes to her own game, McCabe isn't afraid to take deep threes.

"I'm sure sometimes they're (opposing coaches) thinking, 'Well, she's not going to shoot it from there,' and yet she'll pull up and launches it and hits it," Flynn said.

Always looking for an advantage, McCabe turns to the advice given from a summer coach. Defenders are going to crowd the line. Keep stepping back.

"I do think it helps me get open, so as long as I work on it enough and trust myself enough then I can definitely shoot it," McCabe said.