When it comes to hitting state, Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker is a perfect eight for eight

Even as a freshman, Baker played key roles in the Knights' state tournament seasons.

The Knights' 2018 state tournament appearance was their first since 2002.

What's it like playing in eight state tournaments? Well, it never gets old.

"No, not at all," said Baker, who was a first-team all-stater in hoops last year. "It's always such a huge accomplishment and honor to get the opportunity to play there."

State tournament run No. 8 may be Baker's most impressive. The No. 5 Knights (15-9) had to replace four starters from last year's team, so they're much younger. Baker said she wanted to improve her leadership this year and be a calming presence for a team that plays multiple sophomores and freshmen.

"Having enough confidence in myself to kind of take control if we need to get a bucket, do what I can to get that for the team," Baker said. "Just being the one that they could look up to if we're in a sticky situation and do something with it."

There's no question who the Knights are going to when they're in need of a crunch-time bucket. Baker.