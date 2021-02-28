When it comes to hitting state, Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker is a perfect eight for eight

The first trip to Lincoln felt glorious.
It was Lauren Baker's freshman year, and Archbishop Bergan won a district volleyball title to clinch a state tournament berth.
"It kind of felt like we won a state championship just winning a district final," Baker said. "There were tears and everyone was just going crazy. We were just excited to go down there."
When Archbishop Bergan takes the basketball floor Wednesday against No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in Class D-1, it will mark Baker's eighth state tournament between her two main sports.
Yup, eight for eight, and Baker, a senior guard, has played a key role in all of them.
"It's pretty remarkable," Bergan girls basketball coach Nate Pribnow said. "When I look at where our basketball program was 10, 11 years ago when I first started, and see where it's at now, to see the progression of our program both in the volleyball and basketball side of things, and the improvements that we've made each year, it's a pretty phenomenal accomplishment for (Lauren)."
Baker was a sophomore starter when the Knights swept volleyball and basketball championships. The school finished Class D-1 state runners-up in both sports last year.
Baker was named a first-team all-stater after leading Bergan back to another runner-up finish in volleyball last fall. On Friday, she scored 23 points in the district final against Southern as the Knights' clinched a state berth.
Even as a freshman, Baker played key roles in the Knights' state tournament seasons.
The Knights' 2018 state tournament appearance was their first since 2002.
What's it like playing in eight state tournaments? Well, it never gets old.
"No, not at all," said Baker, who was a first-team all-stater in hoops last year. "It's always such a huge accomplishment and honor to get the opportunity to play there."
State tournament run No. 8 may be Baker's most impressive. The No. 5 Knights (15-9) had to replace four starters from last year's team, so they're much younger. Baker said she wanted to improve her leadership this year and be a calming presence for a team that plays multiple sophomores and freshmen.
"Having enough confidence in myself to kind of take control if we need to get a bucket, do what I can to get that for the team," Baker said. "Just being the one that they could look up to if we're in a sticky situation and do something with it."
There's no question who the Knights are going to when they're in need of a crunch-time bucket. Baker.
The 5-foot-9 is averaging 17 points per contest. It's a very good number, but even more impressive when considering the level of competition Bergan plays against during the regular season. Baker has scored in double digits in 23 of the Knights' 24 games.
"She shoots the pull-up jumper better than most, maybe any high school girl that I've been around," Pribnow said. "She just elevates so well."
As for the elevation of her game and competitiveness, Baker credits the players that have come before her. She looked up to names like Haley Kempf, Allison Diekman and Lexie Langley, players who helped make the thought of reaching state tournaments an expectation and not a hope.
"They taught me almost everything I know," said Baker, who also averages 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists per game. "They were the ones that if you messed up they were going to be the first ones there to be like, 'Keep shooting, you're totally fine.' They were the ones that were going to give you confidence when you had none yourself."
Baker will play college basketball at Concordia next year. She'll throw on the Archbishop Bergan colors for one more week and try to manage her nerves before warmups.
Yes, even eight state tournaments in, the good ones still get nervous.
"The nerves are definitely still there," Baker said. "I'd be kind of nervous if I wasn't nervous."
