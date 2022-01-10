What has Omaha Skutt girls soaring in Class B? It starts with 'barracudas' on defense and mottos

When Kip Colony took over the Omaha Skutt girls basketball program four years ago, he put in place a "We set the standard for those to follow" motto for each team.
The SkyHawks took it to heart, snapping a long state tournament drought and then winning 19 games last year.
It's been building and building for three-plus years at Omaha Skutt, but in a span of 32 game minutes Friday, the standard skipped to a place where it hadn't been before.
That was the night Omaha Skutt knocked off No. 1 and defending state champion Elkhorn North 63-54 in front of a packed gym at Elkhorn North High School.
Maybe one of the biggest wins in program history, and certainly the biggest in recent memory, Omaha Skutt had nine players score, had a freshman spark a 13-0 run and never trailed.
Did it create some great weekend vibes? You bet.
So where does 11-0 Omaha Skutt, the new No. 1 team in Class B, take the standard from here?
Colony, a self-described Type-A personality coach, will make sure SkyHawks don't get too caught up in the early success.
"Obviously excited," Colony said of Friday's win. "(But) I kind of have to redirect them, too, because it's just one game and you have to put that in the rear-view mirror and keep getting better at the little things."
Colony looked at the film from the win, spotted some areas to work on and the SkyHawks did just that when they got back to practice Monday.
They also got back to work knowing they have a much bigger target on the back. Upending the No. 1 team in impressive fashion will do that.
Despite losing two cornerstone pieces — Lindsay Krause and Cece Behrens — from last year's 19-5 team, the SkyHawks haven't missed a beat. They're scoring a lot of points (64.4 points game) and are pairing that with tenacious defense.
"They're like a bunch of barracudas, I tell them that all the time," Colony said.
What's impressive is Omaha Skutt is soaring with a relatively young roster. Victoria Van Dyke is the lone senior in a starting lineup that includes two sophomores (Peyton McCabe and Addison Burt) and a freshman (Presley Douglas). Two other freshmen come off the bench.
McCabe, the younger sister of Fremont Super-Stater Taylor McCabe and a Drake recruit, is showing why she's among the state's top young rising players, averaging around 20 points per game. Burt gives the team a lock-down defender.
The difference this year, though, begins with another motto — "I'm With You" — one Colony thought of following last season which saw the SkyHawks fall short in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
It's a team-first concept, instilled on and off the court, that has the players on the same page.
"They get along so well that they want everybody to be so successful," Colony said. "That's the way we're after the game, just celebrating each other's success. It's a really, really neat group of kids to work with, because they are just happy for each other."
Omaha Skutt wasn't the only team to shake things up in Class B last week. Scottsbluff (12-2) went on the road and upset then-No. 2 Norris, and what looked like "Everyone is chasing Elkhorn North" is now turning into a multi-team race.
"I think Class B is tremendous," said Colony, who coached at Millard North for several years. "There's really really, really solid Class B teams and some really, really good players in all of these programs, so it's been fun."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.