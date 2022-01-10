What has Omaha Skutt girls soaring in Class B? It starts with 'barracudas' on defense and mottos

When Kip Colony took over the Omaha Skutt girls basketball program four years ago, he put in place a "We set the standard for those to follow" motto for each team.

The SkyHawks took it to heart, snapping a long state tournament drought and then winning 19 games last year.

It's been building and building for three-plus years at Omaha Skutt, but in a span of 32 game minutes Friday, the standard skipped to a place where it hadn't been before.

That was the night Omaha Skutt knocked off No. 1 and defending state champion Elkhorn North 63-54 in front of a packed gym at Elkhorn North High School.

Maybe one of the biggest wins in program history, and certainly the biggest in recent memory, Omaha Skutt had nine players score, had a freshman spark a 13-0 run and never trailed.

Did it create some great weekend vibes? You bet.

So where does 11-0 Omaha Skutt, the new No. 1 team in Class B, take the standard from here?

Colony, a self-described Type-A personality coach, will make sure SkyHawks don't get too caught up in the early success.