{{featured_button_text}}
Westside vs. Northeast girls hoops, 11/30/17

Omaha Westside’s Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (23) pulls down the defensive rebound against Lincoln Northeast’s Kambree Rhodes (32) late in the second half on Nov. 30, 2017, at Lincoln Northeast High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor is headed to Illinois State to play basketball.

The Omaha Westside senior announced her commitment to the Redbirds on Friday evening.

The 6-foot-3 McGinnis-Taylor is among the top post players in the state. After recovering from an ACL injury, she averaged nearly 10 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior for the Warriors.

McGinnis-Taylor also had offers from Grand Canyon and North Dakota State.

She becomes the latest Nebraskan to join the Illinois State program. Lincoln Southwest graduate Hannah Kelle and South Sioux City's McKenna Sims, the Journal Star's 2019 Super-State honorary captain, are set to begin their freshman seasons at the school.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments