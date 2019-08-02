Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor is headed to Illinois State to play basketball.
The Omaha Westside senior announced her commitment to the Redbirds on Friday evening.
I am very blessed and excited to announce that I will be committing to Illinois State University where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my parents and every coach that has given me the opportunity to play at the next level! pic.twitter.com/z5GPWscrKA— Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor (@jazmoney32) August 3, 2019
The 6-foot-3 McGinnis-Taylor is among the top post players in the state. After recovering from an ACL injury, she averaged nearly 10 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior for the Warriors.
McGinnis-Taylor also had offers from Grand Canyon and North Dakota State.
She becomes the latest Nebraskan to join the Illinois State program. Lincoln Southwest graduate Hannah Kelle and South Sioux City's McKenna Sims, the Journal Star's 2019 Super-State honorary captain, are set to begin their freshman seasons at the school.