Westside grad Quinn Weidemann plays leading role in Wyoming's surprise run to NCAA Tournament

That also happens to be about the time the Cowgirls started hitting their stride.

"I think these last few games my shooting has been better, and I really just kind of focus less on that aspect and focus on how I can help our team win," Weidemann said.

Wyoming (13-9) faced a daunting challenge in the Mountain West Conference Tournament as the seven seed. A greater challenge awaits the 14th-seeded Cowgirls, who drew third-seeded UCLA for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins are ranked ninth nationally.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, Wyoming arrived in Texas on Tuesday, and then players quarantined in hotel rooms for a couple of days before practicing.

The best way to pass the time: homework, Weidemann said.

It also gave her some time to think about what Monday's game against the Bruins will look like.

"I think it's going to be super cool," she said of playing in the NCAA Tournament. "Coming here and practicing on the court, just everything and this whole atmosphere, I think it's really cool.