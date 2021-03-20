Westside grad Quinn Weidemann plays leading role in Wyoming's surprise run to NCAA Tournament

It was a thrill Quinn Weidemann won't forget anytime soon, but it took about a day for it to really sink it.
It was the next morning, actually.
Weidemann and her Wyoming teammates were on a plane set to leave for Laramie when Weidemann and Tomi Olson, her roommate, had a moment.
"We kind of looked at each other and we were like, 'We're going to the NCAA Tournament. That's crazy!'" recalls Weidemann, an Omaha Westside graduate.
How crazy?
The Wyoming Cowgirls were 10-9 when their season was stalled for three weeks due to COVID-19 issues with opposing teams. Wyoming didn't play again until the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, where it entered as the No. 7 seed.
Then the Cowgirls became one of the biggest surprises of March, winning three games to earn the second NCAA Tournament berth in program history. Leading the way was the 2018 Nebraska Gatorade player of the year, Weidemann, who was named the tournament's most valuable player.
"Coach always says every team at that tournament starts 0-0 and it doesn't matter (your seed), and I think that's the mindset that we walked in with," Weidemann said.
Weidemann has enjoyed a run of success at Wyoming. She played 23 minutes a game as a freshman, averaging 6.6 points per game off the bench. By her sophomore season, Weidemann was starting and by her junior campaign, she was among the Cowgirls' top veterans.
She's second on the team in scoring at 11 points per game and leads the team in made three-pointers (48) and free-throw shooting (89%).
"It's been fun and I've grown a lot since freshman year," the 5-foot-9 junior guard said. "I think after freshman year, I had been getting pretty good minutes and coming into sophomore year I was pretty confident."
Weidemann was one of the top prep players in the state while leading Omaha Westside to great success, including a Class A state title her senior year. She was the best player in the state that year, and then it was off to college.
The game sped up, and the play was much more physical.
"Honestly, coming into college, it's pretty humbling," said Weidemann, who was the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain in 2018. "Everyone here comes in as a really great high school player, but you overall need to find a role that your team needs and try to fill that as best you can."
For Weidemann, that meant playing great defense and, as the team's best free-throw shooter, getting to the line late in games.
Weidemann said her junior season started a little slow. It included outings of six, three and five points in a four-game stretch. But she picked it up late, averaging 13.7 points while shooting nearly 70% from the field over the past seven games.
That also happens to be about the time the Cowgirls started hitting their stride.
"I think these last few games my shooting has been better, and I really just kind of focus less on that aspect and focus on how I can help our team win," Weidemann said.
Wyoming (13-9) faced a daunting challenge in the Mountain West Conference Tournament as the seven seed. A greater challenge awaits the 14th-seeded Cowgirls, who drew third-seeded UCLA for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins are ranked ninth nationally.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, Wyoming arrived in Texas on Tuesday, and then players quarantined in hotel rooms for a couple of days before practicing.
The best way to pass the time: homework, Weidemann said.
It also gave her some time to think about what Monday's game against the Bruins will look like.
"I think it's going to be super cool," she said of playing in the NCAA Tournament. "Coming here and practicing on the court, just everything and this whole atmosphere, I think it's really cool.
"I know that we're all going to be nervous and I'm going to be nervous on Monday, but I think we just need to go out and play our game … I think we just need to focus on us, relax and kind of take it all in."
There are many folks back in Nebraska that will be taking it all in, too.
"A lot of people texted me and just congratulated me (after Mountain West Conference Tournament) and it was good to know that they were watching, (that) I have that kind of support," Weidemann said. "They are excited that we are here."
